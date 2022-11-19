ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Supreme Court hears arguments in suit against police in Groton suicide

Nov. 23—HARTFORD — The Connecticut Supreme Court will decide the fate of a wrongful death suit filed against four state troopers by the family of Groton man who committed suicide. One of the defendants is Groton Town Police Chief Louis J. Fusaro Jr. The Supreme Court Justices on...
GROTON, CT

