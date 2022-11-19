Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 4 pre-turkey exercise options
Before the cooking and feasting, you have a few ways to get moving on Thursday. The sun is supposed to be back just in time for the outdoor options, too. From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. (West Seattle Runner photo from 2018 Gobble Gobble Group Run) GOBBLE GOBBLE GROUP...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: 3 things to know if you don’t want to cook Thursday
The holiday is almost here. But not everyone is excited about cooking. If that’s where you fall, here are three things to know, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. (WSB file photo, The Hall at Fauntleroy Thanksgiving) #1 – The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free sit-down community Thanksgiving dinner...
westseattleblog.com
HOLIDAY GIVING: First day of food drive at Canna West Culture Shop
Just added to the list of giving opportunities in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide – a food drive starts today at Canna West Culture Shop, with an incentive to give. Here’s the announcement:. Canna West Culture Shop has teamed up with the West Seattle Food Bank (WSFB)...
westseattleblog.com
Santa pics with pets, OLG Holiday Gift Fair, Alki UCC donation drive, more possibilities for your West Seattle Sunday
(Saturday morning photo by James Bratsanos) Welcome to Sunday! We start with events from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:. OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE HOLIDAY GIFT FAIR: 9:30 am-1:30 pm, “come to shop, eat, and make a wreath … Shop for ethically sourced gifts and food, including chocolates, Advent calendars, nativities, jewelry, holiday décor, scarves, and cozy socks.” The gift fair also includes lunch options and a bake sale. (7000 35th SW)
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 10 opportunities
(Latest “live” photo from SDOT traffic camera at California/Alaska) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s our list for the rest of today:. POSTCARDS TO VOTERS: A local way to take national action – participating in the 10:30 am drop-in weekly gathering at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). They’re focusing now on the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Return of Fair-Trade Holiday Gift Fair at Our Lady of Guadalupe
During the height of the pandemic, Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s Holiday Gift Fair – centered on fair-trade/ethically-sourced items – moved online. Today it’s back in person, until 1:30 pm at the Walmesley Center (northeast corner of 35th/Myrtle). This year rather than buying from individual vendors at...
westseattleblog.com
TREE TIME: More West Seattle options this week
Looking to get your Christmas tree semi-early? As noted in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, today is opening day for Trees by the Sea (2530 Alki SW), which was finishing setup when we stopped by this morning. They’re open noon-7 pm Mondays-Thursdays, 10 am-8 pm Fridays, 8 am-8 pm Saturdays, 8 am-7 pm Sundays. They’re also planning to be open 8 am-noon Thanksgiving Day. West Seattle Nursery and Home Depot have trees already, too, and as listed in our guide, more locations to come!
westseattleblog.com
FOUND CHICKEN: Southwest of Junction – November 21, 2022 11:34 pm
Someone’s chicken has gotten loose and has taken up residence in our yard near 48th and Hudson. I’d love to get her reunited with her owners. sangerjon (at) gmail (dot) com.
westseattleblog.com
WATER TAXI ALERT: West Seattle route cancellations for tonight
First – M/V Doc Maynard is out of service until further notice because of propeller damage. Metro says M/V Spirit of Kingston will fill in as needed. Second – a shortage of crew is canceling some runs tonight:. Lack of crew will force the reduction of service for...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Monday
(Recent late-afternoon scene at Lincoln Park – photo by Shelley B.) From the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar, here’s the lineup for today/tonight:. THANKSGIVING ORDER DEADLINES: More deadlines today if you’re planning on assistance with your holiday dinner/desserts – see the list atop the...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Another near-record year for salmon spawners in Fauntleroy Creek – with other records set
(Many decaying spawner carcasses are adding nutrients to the creek. Photo by Tom Trulin) For the second year in a row, volunteer watchers tallied an exceptional number of coho spawners – 254! – in Fauntleroy Creek. This count exceeded last year’s 244 by 10, putting it in the No. 2 position behind 2012’s all-time high of 274.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Suspected local case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, and what you need to know about it
Tonight community naturalist and urban-wildlife first responder Kersti Muul shares the story of what happened when she checked out a report of a bird in trouble at Lincoln Park. What she found includes some information you should know in case you encounter one. The problem is HPAI – Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza – and a warning, this story includes an image of a dead bird (after the jump, if you’re viewing by laptop or desktop):
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Change on the way, after spectacular sunrise
(Photo by Stewart L., from Harbor Avenue) Another sunny day, after a spectacular sunrise – thanks for the photos! But change is on the way. The newest forecast suggests a chance of rain overnight, and is virtually certain of rain by Tuesday morning,. (Photo by Mark Rhea, from Marine...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Pre-Thanksgiving Tuesday
most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are also on this WSB page … Are movable city bridges opening for vessels? Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed. If you see a problem on the roads/paths/water, please text or call us (when you can do so safely) –...
westseattleblog.com
LOST CAT: Calico in Alki – November 20, 2022 9:42 pm
Missing since Saturday November 19th around 6:00a m from Alki ave and 63rd. Please text or call 206-300-4349 if you have information. She is chipped. She is not the kitty found deceased on the 18th.
westseattleblog.com
DEVELOPMENT: 31-townhouse project for north Junction site
CAM November 21, 2022 (12:28 pm) I beg of you. No More Townhouses!!! Build Condos!!! Build 2 and 3 flats!!! Stop building stuff that prices 70% of the people out and calling it density. Not every person buying their first place wants to live in a dumb townhouse. Kram November...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search in Highland Park
9:42 PM: Police are out with a K-9 right now in Highland Park, searching for a man suspected of shooting at another man. This is centered at 10th/Cloverdale, though the search is ranging further out – the suspect was reportedly last seen eastbound on Cloverdale. We haven’t heard a description yet. No injuries reported.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire off Fauntleroy Way SW
Westside Curmudgeon November 20, 2022 (11:35 pm) About 10 min ago we heard about 7-10 gunshots right down the street from The Huxley apts. Shortly after two cars sped down the alley between Fauntleroy and 38th & Hudson. One was a silver BMW suv license plate started with CE. Second...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Store robbed; charges filed in 2 cases
STORE ROBBED: Police are investigating a shoplift-turned-robbery reported at the South Delridge T-Mobile store about an hour ago. Officers told dispatch the store reported two men made off with iPhones, an iPod, and asked for cash. They were described initially as two Hispanic men in their mid-20s, one in a red cap and green jacket, one dressed all in black. If you have any information, the incident number is 2022-312063.
westseattleblog.com
MONDAY: One more chance to speak out about city spending plan
The City Council is now just a week away from finalizing the budget for the next two years. Tomorrow (Monday, November 21) morning at 9:30 am, their next meeting as the Budget Committee starts with one last chance for you to speak out. Then they embark on one more round of voting on proposed changes to the amended budget plan introduced last week by the budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda. Almost 200 amendments are on the list to be considered – you can see them all on the agenda, including the one (agenda item #128) that would add money to keep expanded Seattle Fire Department resources in West Seattle and South Park. If you’re interested in commenting tomorrow morning, you can do it remotely or in person at City Hall; the agenda explains how. You can also comment via email at council@seattle.gov.
