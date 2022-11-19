Being a custodian is by no means an easy job, and this is no different at Crofton High. Long hours, manual labor, and attending to all of the many things required to keep a school running is a lot of work, yet somehow they often end up with the short end of the stick in terms of respect and salary. Students leave trash all over, destroy bathrooms, and are in return given pay comparable to that of employment that teenagers may work at.

