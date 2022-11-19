Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenBaltimore, MD
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
‘A place to begin to heal’: Fort Meade opens a resiliency center for those who bear the weight of secret, stressful missions
On one side of the Fort Meade gate, they are part of the nation’s secret-finding and -keeping apparatus. They’re on the front lines, however remotely, of global conflicts and nefarious threats. On the other side, they are just another tired worker who stops at Royal Farms for coffee...
crhspress.com
An Analysis of Custodial Working Conditions, Pay, and Respect in Crofton High School
Being a custodian is by no means an easy job, and this is no different at Crofton High. Long hours, manual labor, and attending to all of the many things required to keep a school running is a lot of work, yet somehow they often end up with the short end of the stick in terms of respect and salary. Students leave trash all over, destroy bathrooms, and are in return given pay comparable to that of employment that teenagers may work at.
myscience.org
Johns Hopkins expands staff winter holiday break
Beginning this year, employees at Johns Hopkins University, Maryland’s largest private employer, will receive two extra paid holidays to make it a six-day paid winter break, part of the university’s new commitment to flexible work arrangements. The university is giving employees the time off between Dec. 25 and...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Influencers 2022: Glenelg Country School
Christy Cole embarks on her fifteenth year at Glenelg Country School (GCS). As director of student support services, she works closely with upper school administration to ensure the success of all GCS students, including those with diagnosed learning differences, social-emotional disorders, and ADHD. Born and bred in Baltimore County, Cole received a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and a minor in Special Education from Goucher College in ’99. She has taught at Valley Academy (now Jemicy Upper School), TopSide, and Camp Jemicy summer camps, and previously served as the director of admissions at the Baltimore Lab School.
Wbaltv.com
Anne Arundel County schools to use vans to transport some students to school
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — As many as 2,600 Anne Arundel County students may finally have rides to school. After a vote on Wednesday by the Board of Education, the district announced it will add 24 passenger vans to its fleet. By doing so, it'll free up school buses to help more students get to class. The new passenger vans, which will transport nonpublic school students, will hit the road by Dec. 6.
talbotspy.org
UM Shore Medical Group-Cardiology Welcomes Two New Providers
University of Maryland Shore Medical Group – Cardiology recently welcomed two new providers to the practice based at UM Shore Medical Pavilion at Easton, 500 Cadmus Lane, suite 207; Robert Malacoff, MD, FACC, FSCAI, FHRS, CCDS, and Robyn Lanasa, CRNP, FNP-BC. Dr. Malacoff’s career includes extensive clinical cardiology experience....
Wbaltv.com
Ed Reed Foundation provides families in need with free Thanksgiving meals
Families in need across Baltimore will receive Thanksgiving meals thanks to the Ed Reed Foundation. For the 17th consecutive year, the foundation is providing meals to families from partner schools and community organizations. They will receive turkeys, fresh produce, pies and all the trimmings to enjoy at home with their loved ones.
hbsdealer.com
ABC Supply expands in Maryland
ABC Supply has opened its latest location in Havre de Grace, Md. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as...
wnav.com
Annapolis Needs Volunteers for an Election Task Force
In September, the Annapolis City Council passed Resolution 52-22, establishing a City Municipal Elections Task Force to study and make recommendations to improve election laws and processes. The Board of Supervisors of Elections is calling for five volunteers to serve on the Task Force for a term of six months. Applicants must possess expertise, experience, or other valid qualifications related to election administration. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
wfmd.com
Fitzwater Wins Frederick County Executive Race
Jessica Fitzwater (Photo from Frederick County Government web site) Frederick, Md (KM) The counting has been completed. and Democrat Jessica Fitzwater has won the race for Frederick County Executive. She defeated Republican Michael Hough by a razor thin margin. The final count on Friday by the Board of Elections shows Fitzwater with 53,291 votes. Hough had 52,302, a difference of 989 votes. Fitzwater had 50.40-percent of the votes to Hough’s 49.46-percent.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Dentist Sentenced to More Than Two Years in Federal Prison for Scheme to Fraudulently Obtain Medicaid Funds by Recruiting Medicaid Beneficiaries Through the Payment of Kickbacks and Bribes
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Edward T. Buford III, age 70, of Silver Spring, Maryland, to 30 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to commit mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Judge Chuang also ordered Buford to pay $1,267,630 in restitution.
whatsupmag.com
Shantytowns of Kent Narrows
A new history project reveals the character and culture of this once-thriving seafood packing district and Chesapeake Bay throughfare. Before restaurants, dock bars, marinas, boutiques, and hotels transformed either side of the Kent Narrows waterfront into a coastal vacation destination, it was home to more than 20 seafood packing houses where African American seafood workers picked crabs and shucked clams and oysters. Some were Queen Anne’s County residents; others were migrants from the lower Eastern Shore and Tidewater Virginia. Others came from as far away as North Carolina and Florida, where seafood work proved to be more lucrative than agricultural jobs.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski announces plans to retain key Baltimore County department heads for second term
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski this week announced plans to retain a significant number of current County officials as members of his second-term leadership team. Olszewski plans to re-nominate the following individuals to continue serving as County department and office heads, subject to confirmation by an affirmative vote...
lbmjournal.com
ABC Supply opens location in Havre de Grace, Maryland
BELOIT, Wis. — ABC Supply Co., Inc., has opened a new location in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Ethan Lear will manage the branch. Lear joined ABC Supply’s Baltimore location in 2020 as an inside sales associate and completed the company’s Branch Management Training Program in 2022. Prior to ABC Supply, he served as branch manager for a materials distributor in Virginia.
Turner Station gets an upgrade with 'Witness Trees'
Fighting climate change and acknowledging Black history. It's what Baltimore County says is the purpose of a new project over at Turner Station.
foxbaltimore.com
Coca-Cola and Giant Food team up to give 1,000 meal kits to residents in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Coca-Cola Consolidated and Giant food joined community volunteers to give away one thousand meal kits for Baltimore residents just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The collection of non-profits who participated in the distribution includes Next One Up, First Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Sandtown-Winchester, Banner Neighborhoods...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
themsuspokesman.com
One Company, Two Campuses; the gap between Morgan and Hopkins security
***All Allied Universal officers quoted throughout the story have been granted anonymity by The Spokesman out of the officers’ fears of losing their jobs. Julian Fruh, an Allied Universal security officer, was tragically murdered away on Aug. 31 while posted at Marble Hall. His death and the recent Homecoming...
Bay Net
State Fire Marshal Announces New Accelerant Detection Canine Team
PIKESVILLE, Md. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal added a new employee to the ranks yesterday, and while every newly minted Deputy State Fire Marshal is required to raise their right hand and be sworn in, K9 Deacon just wanted belly rubs and loved. Senior Deputy State...
