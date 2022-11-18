Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
California professor erupts on 'Christian,' 'White men' on PBS: They will cause a 'civil war'
Professor Barbara F. Walter told PBS anchor Hari Sreenivasan that "Christian," "White men" would be the ones to instigate another civil war in America.
The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Sam Bankman-Fried's professor mother penned 2013 essay shredding 'philosophy of personal responsibility'
The mother of disgraced former-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried penned a 2013 essay saying "it’s time to move past" the "philosophy of personal responsibility."
nonprofitquarterly.org
Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing
In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
'1619 Project' creator claims Gov. Youngkin blocking CRT in schools to 'protect feelings of White children'
"1619 Project" creator Nikole Hannah-Jones told MSNBC that Gov. Youngkin, R-Va., is trying to block true history by outlawing Critical Race Theory in public schools.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has unveiled a new draft policy to update the standards for educators to teach history in Virginia classrooms. Critics say it's "racist." The post Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Pushes ‘Racist’ K-5 Curriculum That Excludes MLK And Slavery appeared first on NewsOne.
Washington Examiner
Raphael Warnock uses faith as guiding principle in personal life and politics
Sen. Raphael Warnock has used his pulpit at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for nearly two decades to get his message across. The red brick church on the corner of Jackson and Auburn Street is where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized, ordained, and served as pastor from 1960 to his assassination in 1968. The church has always been at the forefront of religious, political, and social change. Ebenezer's congregants have run the gamut, from those down on their luck to U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
What Monica Roberts Gave the Trans Community
The best way to honor her legacy is by documenting, amplifying, and paying attention to the attacks trans people are facing
