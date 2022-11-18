Sen. Raphael Warnock has used his pulpit at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for nearly two decades to get his message across. The red brick church on the corner of Jackson and Auburn Street is where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized, ordained, and served as pastor from 1960 to his assassination in 1968. The church has always been at the forefront of religious, political, and social change. Ebenezer's congregants have run the gamut, from those down on their luck to U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO