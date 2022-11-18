ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
nonprofitquarterly.org

Solutions Centering Black Women in Housing

In the Locked Out: Black Women, Wealth, and Homeownership series, members of Insight Center, Springboard to Opportunities, and several expert co-authors connect the lived experiences, hopes, and dreams of low-income Black women and their perspectives on homeownership to the historic and current policies that fuel our exclusionary housing market—and its impact on health and wellbeing—to advocate for equitable housing solutions for Black women.
Washington Examiner

Raphael Warnock uses faith as guiding principle in personal life and politics

Sen. Raphael Warnock has used his pulpit at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for nearly two decades to get his message across. The red brick church on the corner of Jackson and Auburn Street is where civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was baptized, ordained, and served as pastor from 1960 to his assassination in 1968. The church has always been at the forefront of religious, political, and social change. Ebenezer's congregants have run the gamut, from those down on their luck to U.S. Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy