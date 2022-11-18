Read full article on original website
Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids
The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
Kenny Chesney announces tour stop in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Country music star Kenny Chesney announced a stop in Grand Rapids next year as part of his "I Go Back" tour kicking off in March. Chesney is just coming off his 2022 "Here and Now" tour which sold over 1.3 million tickets. “I can still...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree tickets on sale
The beloved Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree will be back in two weeks.
This Grand Rapids suburb competes for the Clark Griswold trophy. Here’s how you take part.
KENTWOOD, MI – Do you have a holiday light display that would put Clark Griswold to shame? If so, the city of Kentwood has a contest right up your alley. The city is hosting its second annual Holiday Light Display contest, giving community members a chance to show off their own versions of a winter wonderland.
WWMTCw
Patmos Library closing in 2024: residents voice concerns over LGBTQ+ books controversy
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The board of the only library in one small Ottawa County community said it will close in 2024, following a campaign to defund the Patmos Library near Hudsonville over its collection of LGBTQ+ themed books. Patmos Library board members made the announcement at their first...
Michigan Creamery’s Ice Cream Wins Best in the Entire U.S.
Did you know that the best vanilla ice cream in the whole country is made right here in the Mitten State?. A top honor was awarded to Nashville, Michigan's MOO-ville Creamery by The North American Ice Cream Association at "Conecon" in Fort Worth Texas earlier this month. At the convention,...
60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
'The phone hasn't stopped ringing': Customers scramble to find body shops in aftermath of winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For drivers who may be in need of an auto body repair shop after West Michigan's latest snow storm, you may need to wait a little while before being seen. Chris Nemmers, owner and manager of West End Body Shop in Grand Rapids, explains the...
KCAS Pets of the Week: Bo and Misha
If you've been thinking about getting a dog, now's the time: The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees until Nov. 23.
grmag.com
Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever
There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
kzookids.com
The Best Kalamazoo Christmas Lights: BIG list of Displays that Sparkle & Shine in SWMI
Experience Holiday Magic with Christmas Lights and Displays in Southwest Michigan. There is something captivating about Christmas lights: thousands of little lightbulbs gather together to wrap a tree, spin around a banister or encircle a wreath. Whether pure white or a rainbow of colors, their little twinkles can light up...
Several records broken after snow pummels Grand Rapids
Impressive records have been set by last week's bout of lake-effect snow in West Michigan.
WOOD
Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
4-day lake-effect snowstorm totals topping 30 inches; Map shows who got how much snow
The snow started Wednesday, November 16 and didn’t stop in some places until this morning, November 20. The National Weather Service is calling this a 96 hour, or four day snowstorm. Admittedly the snowfall totals are hard to tally when new snow keeps falling on already deep snow. The...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Downtown retail reaching critical mass
Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
End is near for mismatched ‘Tumor on the Torrent’ in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI – A 1950s-era building that doesn’t match the much older historic mansion to which it’s attached will be demolished within the coming weeks. The so-called “Tumor on the Torrent” in downtown Muskegon served the community for years, first as a hospital and later as the headquarters for the local United Way and American Red Cross chapters.
GR clearing more snowy sidewalks as pilot program continues
Crews were busy across Grand Rapids on Sunday cleaning up the sidewalks after more than two feet of snow fell in parts of the city in the last three days.
92.1 WGHN no longer on airwaves after tower dispute
As of 7:50 a.m. Monday, 92.1 WGHN will no longer be on the airwaves following a tower dispute with the city of Grand Haven.
