ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1077 WRKR

Win Tickets To See Trans-Siberian Orchastra In Grand Rapids

The Trans-Siberian Orchestra was once described to me as a band that, in a live setting would "knock the dust off my d***." A strange way to describe their live show for sure, but if you've never experienced this band before, we're going to give you the chance to win a pair of tickets over Thanksgiving weekend. They'll be taking over Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids on Sunday, December 4th and we're giving away five pairs of tickets for you to ring in the holidays with some holly jolly heavy metal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade brightens snow-filled downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Downtown Kalamazoo was alive with laughter and cheer during the 60th annual Maple Hill Holiday Parade on Saturday, Nov. 19 despite an ongoing winter storm. The parade was noticeably smaller as the low temperatures and high winds prevented bands and balloons from participating. Participants traveled on West Lovell Street, South Park Street, Michigan Avenue and South Pitcher Street for the route starting at 11 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Inside Track: He won’t stop … maybe ever

There are few Grand Rapidians who seemingly have their hands in as many endeavors as Jonathan Jelks. All his efforts are intentionally developed as well, not only to fit his own personal life and where he envisions himself but where he believes the greater Grand Rapids and Michigan communities can go.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Where to find Thanksgiving buffets, dinners and to-go meals in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This Thanksgiving, local restaurants and national chains offer holiday meals-to-go and Thanksgiving buffets so families can focus on spending more time together and less time stressing over preparing a feast! Check out this list of offerings!. To-go Meals. Grand Rapids. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Downtown retail reaching critical mass

Richard App said there’s a concentrated effort by area businesses to bring more to town — and it’s working. App, the city’s retention and attraction specialist, pointed to a few neighborhood business associations to reinforce that fact, but he also said Grand Rapidians can see it in action, especially downtown, during the holiday season.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy