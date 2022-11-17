Read full article on original website
Nebraska woman killed in vehicle accident last week near Brookings
A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska, has been identified as the person killed Wednesday morning (Nov. 16, 2022) in a two-vehicle crash one mile south of Brookings. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, traveled across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.
Castlewood man killed in Nov. 14 accident in Hamlin County
A 41 year old man from Castlewood has been identified as the person who died Nov. 14, 2022, in a morning, one-vehicle crash in Estelline. Preliminary crash information from the South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates that a 1996 Dodge Dakota pickup was southbound on 465th Avenue when the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled.
Minervas in Sioux Falls named SD Retailers Restaurant of the Year
Downtown Sioux Falls icon Minervas has been selected as the South Dakota Retailers Association’s Restaurant of the Year. Presented annually, the award recognizes a restaurant with a reputation of excellence in food, service, and atmosphere. Standing on the corner of Phillips Avenue and 11th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls,...
6-Peat! Sioux Falls Christian Wins Class A Volleyball Again
SIOUX FALLS – South Dakota high school volleyball’s greatest dynasty continues. Sioux Falls Christian captured its sixth straight championship and 11th in 13 years Saturday by defeating Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-13 in the title match of the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Jefferson, Harrisburg Advance To AA Volleyball Championship Match
SIOUX FALLS – An upstart program advanced to the AA volleyball final, while the two-time defending champion did not. Sioux Falls Jefferson, in its second season of volleyball, advanced to the championship match with a win over Sioux Falls Jefferson Friday at the SDHSAA Class AA State Volleyball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Sports Scoreboard – Saturday, November 19, 2022
Huron def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-23, 25-19, 25-14 Pierre def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 Sioux Falls Washington def. O’Gorman, 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18 Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Jefferson, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 – Harrisburg wins first state title since 2017. A. 7th Place. Wagner def. Belle...
SF Christian Makes Another Class A Volleyball Final, Will Meet Elkton-Lake Benton
SIOUX FALLS – Saturday’s Class A volleyball championship will pit a program most familiar with state tournament success against one new to the matter. Sioux Falls Christian, winners of the last five state championships, and Elkton-Lake Benton won semifinal matches Friday at the SDHSAA Class A State Volleyball Championship at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Jackrabbit Women Fall In Battle 4 Atlantis Opener
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – UCLA held off South Dakota State Women’s Basketball 72-65 Saturday in the opening day of the Battle 4 Atlantis. UCLA (4-0), who lost to SDSU in Brookings last season in the semifinal of the WNIT, led by as many as 15 and was led by 28 points by Charisma Osborne.
Jackrabbit Women Top Rutgers In Bahamas
PARADISE ISLAND, BAHAMAS – A 24-8 third quarter sent South Dakota State Women’s Basketball to a 75-56 win over Rutgers Sunday in the Battle 4 Atlantis consolation bracket. Tori Nelson led the Jackrabbits (3-3) with 17 points on eight-of-12 shooting, a career-high four blocks and seven rebounds. Haleigh...
Stephen F. Austin Outshoots SDSU
BROOKINGS (AP) — Nigel Hawkins came off the bench to score 25 points and spark Stephen F. Austin to a 93-82 win over South Dakota State on Saturday. The Lumberjacks, who got 53 points and 18 rebounds from its bench, dominated the glass in earning the win, pulling down 33 rebounds, 11 off the offensive glass. South Dakota State managed just 16 boards, all but one off the defensive glass.
