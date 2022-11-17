Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking a pause in executions and ordering a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection. Ivey issued a statement Monday saying she had both asked the state attorney general...
birminghamtimes.com
With 16 Teens Killed in Birmingham So Far This Year, Parents and Students Are Devastated
A Birmingham 14-year-old was shot and killed last week and her mother also critically injured from bullet wounds in the incident. The girl, Moriah Quib-Marquez, a student at Ossie Ware Mitchell Middle School in Birmingham’s South East Lake neighborhood, was a passenger in an SUV found crashed into a utility pole at the scene near the corner of 80th St. and Fifth Ave. North.
wdhn.com
Alabama AG takes prosecution lead in McCraney murder trial
OZARK, Ala (WDHN)— The Alabama Attorney General has taken the position as lead prosecutor in the Coley McCraney murder trial, per court documents. Attorney General Steve Marshall and his Assistant Attorney General Jimmy L. Thomas will take over the prosecution after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery was hurt in a bicycle accident.
Argument between 2 family members leaves 1 dead, 1 sought
An argument between family members led to gunfire Saturday night in Birmingham. The shooting happened at 9:55 p.m. inside an apartment at Don l. West Manor in the 200 block of 59th Street South. Sgt. Monica Law said two male family members got into a dispute. One of them pulled...
WSFA
Alabama police departments struggle to retain and hire officers
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Police departments across the country are struggling with widespread staffing problems and Alabama is no exception. Paul Irwin, president of the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police, says retaining and recruiting officers has become increasingly difficult at every department. “Until we get enough officers on the...
4 girls reported missing in Alabama found in Georgia, officials say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert in Alabama has been called off after the four girls were found safe in Georgia, officials said. The alert for the four children was issued out of Sylacauga, Ala., on Thursday after the Buchanan girls were reported missing at 11:35 a.m., according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. Their absence was noticed after officials received a court order granting temporary custody and they couldn't get ahold of the children's father.
WALA-TV FOX10
77-year-old man who went missing found safe in Camden, AL
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a missing man who they say has dementia and is easily confused. Elliott Jackson Sr., 77, is from Pascagoula, Miss., and was in Mobile visiting family members with a relative, police said. He was last seen Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in the 100 block of Belsaw Avenue, sitting in a silver Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck with tinted windows and a hard black cover over the bed of the truck.
wvtm13.com
Off-duty Jefferson County sheriff deputy finds body near road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. — An off-duty Jefferson County sheriff's deputy found a body near a roadway in Fairfield. This happened early Saturday morning around 1:45 on the 6500 block of Aaron Aranov Drive. The sheriff's office says an officer encountered debris on the road, and while investigating it, the deputy...
WAAY-TV
4 missing Alabama girls found safe; father arrested
UPDATE: The four missing Buchanan girls have been found safe and alive, according to the Talladega County Sheriff's Office. They were located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is en route to pick them up. Stick with WAAY for updates. From earlier:. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County woman struggles to raise grandchildren after daughter's overdose death
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Jefferson County family is asking for help after struggling to stay together and survive for nearly two years now. Raven Deloach, 29, died from a fentanyl overdose two years ago. She left behind 8 children, 7 of which her mother is now caring for.
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
Vickie Edge: Owner of Destin day spa murdered by man she met online
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman who fell in love with a man she met online found dead inside his Milton home. Why did he do it? This is the story of Vickie Edge. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Vickie Edge’s story is the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputy arrested and charged with possession of meth
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine after the sheriff’s office searched his home and vehicle. According to authorities, Robert Dewberry arrived for work when his supervisor pulled him aside and searched his vehicle. During their...
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved one from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
utv44.com
Suspect in custody as Lillian standoff comes to a safe ending
LILLIAN, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. An arrest warrant turned into a hostage situation with a Lillian man refusing to come out of his home for about 4 hours today. Negotiators convinced Raymond Teal to release his parents, and all ended peacefully. Swat units deployed tear gas forcing Teal out...
Turkey giveaways bring joy and relief to families across Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — ‘Tis the season to give thanks! Families throughout Jefferson County are counting their blessings as various organizations throughout the city hosted thanksgiving meal giveaways this weekend. Volunteers at the giveaways tell CBS42 that their boxes full of Thanksgiving goodies mean so much more than just a meal to those in need. […]
Secretary of State-elect to remove Alabama from multi-state voter registration program
Alabama's incoming Secretary of State and the current officeholder disagree over whether Alabama should stay in a multi-state voter registration database.
WALA-TV FOX10
Crews battle 2 fires in Baldwin County Friday night
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Multiple crews worked to put out two separate fires in Baldwin County Friday night. In the first call, the Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department, and Daphne Fire Department were dispatched around 10:17 p.m. to an attic fire on Second Street, according to Fairhope VFD. While the units were en route, another call came in around 10:20 p.m. for an active chimney fire on Baldwin County 104. Crews from each department extinguish both fires before 2 a.m. Saturday.
birminghamtimes.com
At Age 13, Lizzie Durr Was Shot to Death In Birmingham (AL). What A Historian Discovered
We need to add another name. We need to add another name to a long but incomplete list of names that includes Breonna Taylor, Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, Denise McNair, Virgil Ware, Johnny Robinson, Emmett Till, and James Chaney. These are all young African Americans murdered by white Americans. Regardless, who pulled the trigger or planted the bomb, for all of these young people the cause of their death was the same—white supremacy. And if these young people are forgotten, then white supremacy wins.
apr.org
Alabama among states where candidates pushing election conspiracy theories won
Incoming Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s decision to withdraw Alabama from a voter information database was criticized by outgoing Secretary John Merrill. Allen claims it’s a matter of privacy, while Merrill says the data sharing system reduced voter fraud. Alabama’s new Secretary of State campaigned on issues like doing away with curbside voting, mail-in ballots, and no-excuse absentee voting. His actions were singled by the Associated Press on a list of election conspiracy theorists who won their elections, while voters rejected others.
