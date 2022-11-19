Read full article on original website
Stout defensive performance thrusts Missouri Basketball to 6-0 start
COLUMBIA - Tiger fans were able to get a Thanksgiving appetizer Wednesday night as the Tigers improved to 6-0 on the season with an 89-51 over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. It was Missouri's most impressive defensive performance of the year. They finished the game with six blocks, 16 steals and...
Marching Mizzou set to lead off Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Marching Mizzou will lead off the 96th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning, with more 3.5 million people set to attend the festivities in New York City. Coverage will begin at 7 a.m. on the TODAY Show. The parade is expected to start by 9 a.m. and will last until noon on KOMU 8, though it's recommended to tune in earlier. Streaming services Peacock, YouTube TV and Hulu+ Live TV will also broadcast the parade.
Southern Boone marching band returns to Chicago’s Thanksgiving parade
It is 37 degrees on a fall morning in Ashland. Trumpets are blaring, drums are booming and flags are waving. Forty-nine members of the Southern Boone High School marching band, bundled up in sweatshirts, are circling the track of their high school’s football field. There is no one in...
EmVP: Christian Fellowship students pack 50,000 meals to fight hunger
COLUMBIA - The auditorium inside Christian Fellowship School in Columbia turned into an operation to fight hunger this November. Instead of rows of chairs for service, tables lined the room as students worked together to feed other children. "We believe as a church and as a school in being there...
Griffith leads Hickman boys basketball to second straight win
Hickman boys basketball won its second game of the season, defeating Blue Springs 68-39 on Tuesday in Columbia. Josiah Griffith hit five 3s and led the Kewpies in scoring with 17 points. Hickman (2-0) next faces Hazelwood Central in the quarterfinals of the Troy Buchanan Invitational at 7 p.m. Monday...
Hickman defeats Blue Springs South in season opener
Hickman boys basketball began its quest for a third straight Central Missouri Activities Conference title on the right track with a 71-55 win over Blue Springs South on Monday. Three Kewpies finished in double-digit scoring in the victory. Josiah Griffith led the scoring with 18, Brock Camp added 16, and...
Local LGBTQ community center holds vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
COLUMBIA − An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. The Center Project hosted the vigil at 7 p.m., at 805 Fairview Avenue. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q,...
Forecast: Passing showers on Thanksgiving Day
A cold front will arrive on Thanksgiving day bringing a few showers and a cool down for Thanksgiving Day and the weekend ahead. It now looks to be a rainy and cooler holiday depending on where you will be in the state of Missouri. Widespread rain can be expected throughout...
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, Nov. 23
An LGBTQ community center in Columbia held a vigil Tuesday night to honor the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. Five people were killed and 17 others were wounded Saturday night at Club Q, an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. A suspect is charged in connection to the killings. Police...
Travel ticks up ahead of Thanksgiving Day on the roads and in the skies
COLUMBIA — Mid-Missourians are on the move before a busy holiday weekend. AAA projects that more than 55 million Americans will travel across the weekend, and Wednesday is classified as the busiest travel day of the year. The Transportation Security Administration is also projecting that travel this Thanksgiving will reach levels similar to those pre-pandemic.
Tolton students help with Wooldridge fire clean up before the holidays
WOOLDRIDGE - The Wooldridge Legacy Association, a nonprofit organization, organized a fire clean-up day Monday with about 30 students from Tolton High School. Brad Wooldridge, a member of the association, said his ancestors used to live in Wooldridge so the town is special to him. "This is my bloodline," Wooldridge...
First ever Civic Academy graduates to be honored at Columbia City Council meeting
COLUMBIA - City council members will honor 17 Civic Academy graduates for their coursework completion at the council meeting Monday at 7 p.m. The Civic Academy is a free, six-week interactive program for Columbia residents interested in learning more about their local government and its impact. Participants met on Thursdays...
Columbia community comes together to find food options ahead of Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA — Prices at the grocery store are up ahead of Thanksgiving this year, and the Columbia community is coming together to find solutions to help those who are hungry. CNBC reported that grocery store prices are more than 12% higher than this time last year. The items that have gotten the most expensive over the past year are eggs, butter and flour.
Police start death investigation at home on Clinkscales Road
COLUMBIA - Police say they have started a death investigation in west Columbia, near the Activity and Recreation Center. Columbia police responded to a home in the 200 block of Clinkscales Road Tuesday afternoon for the investigation. A KOMU 8 reporter at the scene saw a crime scene investigation van,...
Trial set for first suspect in shooting that killed Battle High School student
COLUMBIA - A trial has been set for a Columbia teenager charged in the deadly February shooting of a Battle High School student. Oscar Ashford, 18, will face a jury trial starting Dec. 20, at 9 a.m., according to online court records. Ashford's first-degree murder charge was dropped to a...
Missourians invited to annual tree lighting at Governor's mansion
JEFFERSON CITY − The public is invited to kick off the holiday season with the annual tree lighting at the Governor's mansion. The tree lighting will take place Friday, Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. Candelight tours will follow until 9 p.m. Friday and again on Monday, Dec. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. The lighting and tours are free and open to the public.
Columbia City Council rejects proposed police surveillance program
COLUMBIA — The Columbia City Council failed to pass a video surveillance program by a vote of 4 to 3 on Monday night. FUSUS is a video surveillance software program that would have given Columbia police access to public or private surveillance cameras that choose to opt in to the program.
Northland Drive traffic calming meeting to be held on Dec. 1
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works department will hold an informal open house meeting concerning the traffic calming of Northland Drive. The meeting will be held on Dec. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m. in Conference Room 1A in City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. The street is known...
Go COMO adjusts orange line route to include stop at Room at the Inn
COLUMBIA - Effective Monday, Nov. 28, Go COMO bus routes will include a stop at the Ashley Street Center, the new home to Room at the Inn, the city of Columbia announced Monday. The orange route currently starts at the Wabash Bus Station, stops in the north central area then...
What's open in Columbia on Thanksgiving?
Some Columbia restaurants and stores will be open Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24. If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Waffle House. Cracker Barrel (7 a.m. to 9 p.m.) Starbucks (Nifong - 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.) Golden Corral...
