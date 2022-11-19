ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Get Taylor Swift front row seats, or buy this instead

By Nexstar Media Wire, Iman Palm
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14455V_0jGXL5m600

( KTLA ) – Don’t buy this — buy that instead.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift fans worldwide swarmed to snag high-dollar tickets to the singer’s upcoming Eras Tour, assuming they could log into Ticketmaster.

If you couldn’t buy tickets to Swift’s tour — but still have the money for it — here is what you can buy instead of a front-row seat to see the “Anti-Hero” singer.

Taylor Swift breaks silence on Ticketmaster fiasco: ‘it really pisses me off’

Pallets of Arizona Iced Tea

According to Vivid Seats, a front-row seat to one of Swift’s Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium could cost you as much as $11,000 before fees. Instead of spending that money on one fun night (by yourself), you could enjoy 11,000 cans of refeshing Arizona Iced Tea.

The beverage company made a similar comparison on Twitter after many fans expressed their frustrations about the online ticket presale on Tuesday.

A Family Trip to Walt Disney World

A family of four could enjoy a six-night, seven-day vacation to Walt Disney World with the money that would have been spent on a single front-row seat to Taylor Swift.

According to the theme park’s website , a family could stay at one of Disney’s hotels and visit all four theme parks for about $9,000, excluding dining and transportation.

With any leftover money, you could splurge on multiple pairs of Minnie Mouse ears or purchase reserved seating for a night-time show.

A Romantic Trip to Rome

Two people can enjoy a four-day, three-night trip to Rome at the beginning of December, including airfare and hotel, for the price of one Taylor Swift ticket. According to Expedia , the trip would cost $2,602.47 per person, excluding dining, ground transportation, and other purchases.

Load Up the Fridge (over and over and over again)

The average annual cost for groceries per person, in California is $3,630, according to SoFi , a personal finance company. Instead of buying two front row Taylor Swift seats, you could feed a family of four for a year and still have money left over for dining out.

Sock It Away

Instead of splurging to see the Taylor Swift concert, you could cover monthly expenses, pay down outstanding debt, or invest the money into retirement accounts, such as a 401(k) or Roth IRA. If invested wisely, that $11,000 could end up paying for your child’s college education.

Holiday Shopping

With the holidays approaching, the extra money can be put towards gifts for friends and family or holiday décor. They will appreciate it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

