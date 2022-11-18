Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO