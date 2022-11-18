ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

Twitter won't restore Alex Jones' account, Elon Musk says

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones won't be returning to Twitter and will remain banned from the platform, according to its new owner, Elon Musk. Musk declared on Friday that Jones' account will not be restored, in spite of some users' requests, and spent the weekend defending the decision even as Twitter moved to restore other suspended accounts including that of former President Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

‘Supernatural’ actress Nicki Aycox dead at 47

Nicki Aycox, known for her role as Meg Masters on “Supernatural,” died Wednesday, according to her sister-in-law. Susan Raab Ceklosky posted the news of Aycox’s death on Facebook Thursday. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTEN.com

Can Bob Iger fix Disney?

Bob Iger is returning to Disney as CEO, retaking the reins of a company that's very different from the one he led when he stepped down as chief executive in February 2020. With $1.5 billion in streaming losses last quarter alone, park fans unhappy, sinking cable networks like ESPN dealing with cord cutting, and a moribund stock price, Iger has his work cut out for him.
FLORIDA STATE

