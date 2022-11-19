Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young Student without legs makes his middle school’s basketball team: “I don't want you to have any doubts about me”Shameel ShamsLouisville, KY
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW CHRIS JERICHO TRADEMARK FILINGS
The trademarks were filed for on 11/16 in the areas of "Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture accessible by means of computer networks, websites, video, web-based applications, and mobile phone applications; Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN AGAIN DENIES THE PUNK-CABANA STORY, FTR MISUSED, LETTING AEW TALENTS WORK INDIES AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So once again, Tony Khan has stated that CM Punk had nothing to do with Colt Cabana not being on AEW TV. This is two scrums in a row he has said that. Will all of the “reporters” who haven’t retracted the false story finally do so?
Pro Wrestling Insider
MANY PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BOB MULRENIN
For those who have asked, in accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial mass for Bob Mulrenin. He will be cremated, as per his wishes. His family will be releasing information on charitable donations that can made in Bob's name shortly. Ringside Collectibles, who Bob worked...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CM PUNK APPEARS ON 'THE TALKING DEAD'
Former WWE, AEW and Ring of Honor Champion CM Punk appeared on tonight's edition of Talking Dead as part of a celebrity montage thanking the cast and crew and bidding everyone farewell as the legendary AMC series The Walking Dead concluded this evening. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA AND MONTEZ TALK SURVIVOR SERIES, NEW REALITY SERIES ON 'TODAY'
WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on NBC's Today this morning to talk up Survivor Series. *They talked up the spectacle of the Wargames. *Montez is just getting over a calf injury. *They will have a 8 episode Hulu reality series. *They are just about to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
RIC FLAIR CAST FOR VON ERICHS FILM 'THE IRON CLAW'
Deadline.com is reporting that former NWA World Champion Ric Flair will be played by Aaron Dean Eisneberg (HBO's The Deuce) in the Von Erichs film The Iron Claw, which is currently in production in Louisiana. Flair lost the NWA title to the late Kerry Von Erich at the Parade of Champions in 1984 in what was undoutedly the biggest match and moment in World Class Championship Wrestling history.
Pro Wrestling Insider
'ON THE ROPES' - YOUNG ROCK SEASON 3, EPISODE 3 RECAP
Randall confronts The Rock about not helping out the President. Rock asks why should he help when Taft was ruthless during the campaign. Randall says it’s for the greater good. Ata calls in and asks where Dewey is, they were supposed to play golf. Flashback to 1985 and despite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023
2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BIANCA COMMENTS ON POTENTIAL WRESTLEMANIA SHOWDOWN WITH RHEA, SURVIVOR SERIES' TOP MOMENTS AND MORE
WWE Shop has a section for Doorbuster deals and gift ideas for those who have a wrestling fan in the life. Bianca Belair v Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania? | Exclusive Interview. Top moments from Survivor Series 2021: WWE Top 10, Nov. 21, 2022. WWE Superstars predict the 2022 World Cup:...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN ON WHETHER PUNK EVER ASKED HIM TO REMOVE CABANA, BACKSTAGE VISITORS, ROH TV, TRIBUTE GEAR AND LOTS MORE AEW FULL GEAR PPV NOTES
During the post-PPV media scrum, Tony Khan was asked point blank whether CM Punk asked him to remove Colt Cabana from AEW or the AEW locker room and Khan said Punk never asked him to do so. On why he hasn't started an ROH TV show on YouTube, Khan conceded...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/20 WWE SUNDAY STUNNER RESULTS FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA
*WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Sheamus ends up in a DQ when Imperium interfered. The Brawling Brutes hit the ring for the save, setting up... *Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. *Liv Morgan pinned Sonya Deville. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in a...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NJPW'S KENTA TO DEBUT FOR COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING NEXT MONTH
Combat Zone Wrestling is proud to announce KENTA will feature on its “CZW LIVE! - The Arrival” event at Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. One of the most heralded and influential wrestlers of his generation, KENTA will bring his legendary career to the Combat Zone. Member...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JAMIE NOBLE RETURNING TO THE RING
Current WWE Producer and former Ring of Honor Champion Jamie Noble announced he will be returning to the ring for one night only at the 12/11 WWE live event in West Virginia:. "It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!"
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE SURVIVOR SERIES THIS SATURDAY, UPDATED LINEUP
WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series 2022 this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
Pro Wrestling Insider
POST AEW FULL GEAR NEWS AND NOTES
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
KENNY OMEGA MAKES TITLE CHALLENGE FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 17
Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay for Wrestle Kingdom 17. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE
For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING SPOILERS FROM 11/20 LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY
I saw you didn't have spoilers from Impact Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. I was at the taping and these are the matches that were taped:. Bully did cut a promo saying he did what he told everyone he was going to do, call his shot face to face. He said it's his show now. Rich Swann comes out, setting up...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?
Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...
Comments / 0