Current WWE Producer and former Ring of Honor Champion Jamie Noble announced he will be returning to the ring for one night only at the 12/11 WWE live event in West Virginia:. "It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!"

CHARLESTON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO