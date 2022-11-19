ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW CHRIS JERICHO TRADEMARK FILINGS

The trademarks were filed for on 11/16 in the areas of "Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture accessible by means of computer networks, websites, video, web-based applications, and mobile phone applications; Entertainment services, namely, continuing video programs featuring professional wrestling, music, and popular culture distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Conducting of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; On-line video journals, namely, vlogs featuring nondownloadable videos in the field of professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Organization of entertainment events in the nature of live stage shows discussing professional wrestling, music, and popular culture; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes."
Pro Wrestling Insider

MANY PAY TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BOB MULRENIN

For those who have asked, in accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial mass for Bob Mulrenin. He will be cremated, as per his wishes. His family will be releasing information on charitable donations that can made in Bob's name shortly. Ringside Collectibles, who Bob worked...
Pro Wrestling Insider

CM PUNK APPEARS ON 'THE TALKING DEAD'

Former WWE, AEW and Ring of Honor Champion CM Punk appeared on tonight's edition of Talking Dead as part of a celebrity montage thanking the cast and crew and bidding everyone farewell as the legendary AMC series The Walking Dead concluded this evening.
Pro Wrestling Insider

BIANCA AND MONTEZ TALK SURVIVOR SERIES, NEW REALITY SERIES ON 'TODAY'

WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford appeared on NBC's Today this morning to talk up Survivor Series. *They talked up the spectacle of the Wargames. *Montez is just getting over a calf injury. *They will have a 8 episode Hulu reality series. *They are just about to...
Pro Wrestling Insider

RIC FLAIR CAST FOR VON ERICHS FILM 'THE IRON CLAW'

Deadline.com is reporting that former NWA World Champion Ric Flair will be played by Aaron Dean Eisneberg (HBO's The Deuce) in the Von Erichs film The Iron Claw, which is currently in production in Louisiana. Flair lost the NWA title to the late Kerry Von Erich at the Parade of Champions in 1984 in what was undoutedly the biggest match and moment in World Class Championship Wrestling history.
LOUISIANA STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

'ON THE ROPES' - YOUNG ROCK SEASON 3, EPISODE 3 RECAP

Randall confronts The Rock about not helping out the President. Rock asks why should he help when Taft was ruthless during the campaign. Randall says it’s for the greater good. Ata calls in and asks where Dewey is, they were supposed to play golf. Flashback to 1985 and despite...
HAWAII STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

PWG REVEALS DATES FOR BATTLE OF LOS ANGELES 2023

2007 - CIMA. 2020 - No tournament due to COVID. 2021 - No tournament due to COVID.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

2023 WWE ROYAL RUMBLE ALREADY SHATTERING RECORDS

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 - slated for Saturday, January 28 - has broken the company’s record for largest gate in the event’s 36-year history. Over the weekend, Royal Rumble surpassed the $5M mark and previous record holder from 2017 - the last time the event was held at San Antonio’s AlamoDome.
Pro Wrestling Insider

11/20 WWE SUNDAY STUNNER RESULTS FROM STATE COLLEGE, PA

*WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER vs. Sheamus ends up in a DQ when Imperium interfered. The Brawling Brutes hit the ring for the save, setting up... *Sheamus & Ridge Holland defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci. *Liv Morgan pinned Sonya Deville. *Drew McIntyre defeated Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) in a...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

NJPW'S KENTA TO DEBUT FOR COMBAT ZONE WRESTLING NEXT MONTH

Combat Zone Wrestling is proud to announce KENTA will feature on its “CZW LIVE! - The Arrival” event at Blackwood, NJ on Sunday, December 18th, 2022. One of the most heralded and influential wrestlers of his generation, KENTA will bring his legendary career to the Combat Zone. Member...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Pro Wrestling Insider

JAMIE NOBLE RETURNING TO THE RING

Current WWE Producer and former Ring of Honor Champion Jamie Noble announced he will be returning to the ring for one night only at the 12/11 WWE live event in West Virginia:. "It's Official!! On December 11 at the Charleston Civic Center, Charleston, WV. I will compete for possibly my last time in wrestling under the greatest company of all time WWE. It's been roughly 11 years since I was forced out of the ring. Now I’m going to have one more opportunity in front of my people my state my family! I promise you I will walk out a winner or I will go out on my shield giving the best performance I can give. all the support I can get will be so greatly appreciated to show that I can still go! Thank you all!! God bless you and God bless WV!!"
CHARLESTON, WV
Pro Wrestling Insider

WWE SURVIVOR SERIES THIS SATURDAY, UPDATED LINEUP

WWE will present the 2022 Survivor Series 2022 this Saturday on Peacock, the WWE Network and PPV from The TD Garden Arena in Boston, MA, featuring:. *Wargames: Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka & Mia Yim & a final competitor to be announced vs. Bayley & Nikki Cross & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley.
BOSTON, MA
Pro Wrestling Insider

POST AEW FULL GEAR NEWS AND NOTES


Pro Wrestling Insider

KENNY OMEGA MAKES TITLE CHALLENGE FOR WRESTLE KINGDOM 17

Kenny Omega Challenges Will Ospreay for Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Pro Wrestling Insider

MLW RETURNING TO PHILADELPHIA THIS JANUARY & MORE

For those who have asked about reports Teddy Hart is returning to MLW, we are told there is basically zero chance of that happening anytime ever. MLW will return to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday 1/7/23 for "Blood and Thunder", which will feature:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

IMPACT WRESTLING TV TAPING SPOILERS FROM 11/20 LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY

I saw you didn't have spoilers from Impact Wrestling in Louisville, Kentucky. I was at the taping and these are the matches that were taped:. Bully did cut a promo saying he did what he told everyone he was going to do, call his shot face to face. He said it's his show now. Rich Swann comes out, setting up...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pro Wrestling Insider

NEW WWE RING NAME ALREADY REVERSED?

Several readers sent word that the WWE website is now listing Michin again by her former ring name Mia Yim. The site had changed her name to Michin last night, but going to the Michin profile listing now brings you to the Mia profile. It looks as if her name...

