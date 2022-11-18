ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Freight Farms Raises $17.5M Series B3 to Address Access and Sustainability in the Food System Through Container Farming

 4 days ago
Agriculture Online

Farm Credit agencies launch new team to boost farmer success

Three Farm Credit associations have launched a new team specifically focused on arming farmers with up-to-date market analyses and fostering their success. “We want to make sure they are as successful as they can be, and one of the areas we think is an opportunity to make them more successful is to put together a group of industry analysts that's very focused on the needs of our clients,” says Matthew Roberts, senior grains analyst for Terrain, the name of the team.
kitco.com

Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash

After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
gcaptain.com

Carriers in ‘Panic Mode’ as China Bookings Plummet

Ocean carriers are said to be in “panic mode” as bookings from China to North Europe and the US west coast tank, causing FAK rates to plunge to new depths. Despite aggressive blanking that has reduced weekly capacity on the tradelanes by more than a third, the lines have failed to slow the precipitous fall in short-term rates and, are arguably fuelling the fire by offering sub-economic spot rates via their digital platforms.
moderncampground.com

RV Retailer is Now Blue Compass RV

Earlier this week, RV Retailer LLC, one of the fastest-growing RV retail companies, unveiled its new brand, Blue Compass RV. In a LinkedIn post, founder and CEO Jon Ferrando said the Blue Compass RV brand and logo reflect their purpose-driven, passionate associates helping customers navigate their RV adventures across America.
notebookcheck.net

US initiates 12-week test program for digital dollar tokens

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, the US decided to start testing a CBDC digital dollar for the next 12 weeks. This trial program is initiated by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and is intended to assess the feasibility of a blockchain-based network for settling liabilities between 9 other enrolled banks.
modernfarmer.com

For Young Farmers, Land Access Will Make or Break the 2023 Farm Bill

The average age of American farmers is roughly 58 years old, and it has been increasing every year. According to the 2017 USDA census, only eight percent of the farmers surveyed were under the age of 35, and the majority of producers—73 percent—identified as having more than 10 years of on-farm experience.
rigzone.com

USA Oil Futures Point to Oversupply for First Time This Year

The US crude market’s structure is signaling oversupply for the first time in almost a year, the latest indicator of the scale of the dramatic slump in the nearest section of the oil futures market. The front-month spread, which reflects short-term supply-demand balances, traded in contango -- the industry...
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

ACT Research sounds alarm on ‘bottoming’ trucking market

A leading, blue-chip market data firm sounded the alarm in a report Friday that spot rates in the trucking industry are dipping far below costs. ACT Research published a 56-page report about lower freight costs, partially hastened by softening demand for durable goods. These lower rates will be a “growing deflationary force in 2023,” said Tim Denoyer, ACT Research’s vice president and senior analyst, in a news release.
Robb Report

Lamborghini Hosted Movember-Themed Road Rallies Across America to Raise Money for Men’s Health

If you see an unusually high number of moustaches this month, thank the charity Movember, founded to support men’s health initiatives. To this end, the nonprofit organization has partnered with supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to send fundraising and awareness into overdrive, benefitting men of all ages.  The Raging Bull has been quite, well, bullish in representing Movember, embellishing various models with prominent decal moustaches and sending them out on Bull Run parades around the world. And the partnership has grown in the second year of collaboration, with the main US rally—in Austin, Tex.—seeing double the number of participating vehicles compared to...
AUSTIN, TX
agritechtomorrow.com

Increase HVAC Performance in Greenhouses with Coil Coatings

Source: Daniel Fisher, Director of Sales and Marketing for Modine Coatings. As the demand for a healthy variety of produce year-round becomes the norm, commercial greenhouses and indoor farms are becoming more and more important to the United States economy. These establishments enable companies to produce fruits and vegetables without having to worry about climate conditions. This has caused a boom in the market for these establishments. According to a report from Grand View Research, the global indoor farming market size was valued at $39.5 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 13.5% from 2022 to 2030.
WISCONSIN STATE
agritechtomorrow.com

Implementing Multi-Level Mobile Vertical Racking Systems

Sozo has a world-class operational facility with 40+ cultivars, leading genetics, and consistently high total cannabinoids and terpenoids. Sozo is committed to using technology, methods, and tools that inspire innovation and maximize sustainability. ABOUT SOZO. Sozo cultivates, processes (concentrate), and sells quality cannabis products in stores they feel good about....
seafoodsource.com

USDA making large purchases of pollock, catfish

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is asking seafood suppliers to bid on 543,000 pounds of pollock and 154,000 pounds of domestic catfish. The seafood will be used for the National School Lunch Program and other Federal Food and Nutrition Assistance Programs. The bids to supply catfish are due by 25 November, while the bids on pollock are due by 1 December.
brytfmonline.com

An acoustic heat pump uses sound energy to heat and cool homes

With the energy crisis, opportunities for the launch of new technologies and the development of others already known acquire a new expression. The crisis of gas and the prices of other fossil fuels and the impact of these high prices on energy production opens the doors to new products. This was the focus of investing in the solution, which has been talked about for several years, to use an acoustic heat pump that emits no greenhouse gases and has a very small carbon footprint.
globalspec.com

Study imagines second life for inactive oil and gas wells

Researchers from the University of Alberta in Canada have developed a model for determining the feasibility of repurposing inactive oil and gas wells. While determining if it would be economically feasible to retrofit orphaned oil and gas wells to geothermally heat water for 2,000 cattle on an Aberta cattle ranch during the winter months, the researchers took the first steps toward developing a template for estimating the cost of converting a well for such uses as well as creating an approach for predicting the heat energy that can be harnessed from those wells.

