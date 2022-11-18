Freight Farms Raises $17.5M Series B3 to Address Access and Sustainability in the Food System Through Container Farming

If you see an unusually high number of moustaches this month, thank the charity Movember, founded to support men’s health initiatives. To this end, the nonprofit organization has partnered with supercar manufacturer Automobili Lamborghini to send fundraising and awareness into overdrive, benefitting men of all ages. The Raging Bull has been quite, well, bullish in representing Movember, embellishing various models with prominent decal moustaches and sending them out on Bull Run parades around the world. And the partnership has grown in the second year of collaboration, with the main US rally—in Austin, Tex.—seeing double the number of participating vehicles compared to...

