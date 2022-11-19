ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

goutrgv.com

Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball closed out its road trip with a 73-43 loss to the Kansas University Jaywaks on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by junior Mele Kailahi who scored 17 points, on 6-of-9 shooting,...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Iyana Dorsey

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Dorsey averaged 13.6 points last week for the Vaqueros as she helped...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

UTRGV Hosts Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (3-2) hosts Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag...
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule

WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
MCALLEN, TX
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Pagan makes case for dissolution of Valley water district

WESLACO, Texas – Kevin D. Pagan is a McAllen-based attorney for Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP and a former city attorney for the City of McAllen. Recently, Pagan testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk

PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed.  Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
PORT ISABEL, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
cw39.com

MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record

More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX

