goutrgv.com
Postseason Bound: Volleyball to Compete in NIVC
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) volleyball team is set to compete in the postseason for the third time in NCAA Division I program history after earning a bid to the Women's National Volleyball Invitational Championship (NIVC) for the second year in a row.
goutrgv.com
Freeman Beats the Buzzer: UTRGV Men's Basketball Beats Western Illinois in Front of Raucous Crowd at Bert Ogden Arena
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Down one with 3.3 seconds remaining, junior Ahren Freeman hit a buzzer-beating laying up to send The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team to a 78-77 victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks in front of a raucous crowd of 4,937 on Monday at Bert Ogden Arena.
goutrgv.com
Women's Basketball Falls at Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kansas – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball closed out its road trip with a 73-43 loss to the Kansas University Jaywaks on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse. The Vaqueros (2-3) were led by junior Mele Kailahi who scored 17 points, on 6-of-9 shooting,...
goutrgv.com
Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Iyana Dorsey
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that sophomore Iyana Dorsey, of the women's basketball team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Dorsey averaged 13.6 points last week for the Vaqueros as she helped...
goutrgv.com
UTRGV Hosts Northern Arizona at Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team (3-2) hosts Northern Arizona (2-4) on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena. Current UTRGV students receive free general admission with their student ID. All fans need to follow the clear bag...
KRGV
RGV Football Regional Semifinal Playoff Schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- The UIL Regional Semifinals are set for high school football. Here's the schedule:. San Benito vs. Austin Westlake - 2pm Alamo Stadium (San Antonio) Harlingen vs. Dripping Springs - 11am Alamodome (San Antonio) 5A Division I. McAllen High vs CC Veterans at McAllen Veterans Mem. Stadium -...
KRGV
First & Goal: Highlights from Saturday, Nov. 20, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
$1M might last longest in this Texas city, 2022 retirement report suggests
A $1 million nest egg won't last you forever in retirement, but how long should it cover expenses in the Rio Grande Valley?
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Pagan makes case for dissolution of Valley water district
WESLACO, Texas – Kevin D. Pagan is a McAllen-based attorney for Bickerstaff Health Delgado Acosta LLP and a former city attorney for the City of McAllen. Recently, Pagan testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco.
Low temperatures and high winds causing pelicans to be at risk
PORT ISABEL, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather is affecting more than just the beaches and roads. Pelicans along Highway 48 between Brownsville and Port Isabel are at risk of being killed. Justin LeClair, a biologist, said as pelicans fly toward the Bahia Grande to roost for the night, the strong winds over the highway’s barrier force […]
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Local Esto’k Gna tribe decries gentrification of Rio Grande Valley
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — November is National Native American Heritage Month, ValleyCentral spoke to a local tribal leader who continues to fight for land he says belonged to his people. “We’ve been here since time immemorial. Since first contact with the Spanish when they first forted the...
cw39.com
MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to South Texas ISD
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues to bless Rio Grande Valley schools with millions of dollars in donations. On Friday, South Texas Independent School District announced they received an $8 million donation from Scott. The donation is the largest in the district’s history, officials said.
Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Hundreds flock to birding center to witness first-ever Texas record
More than 500 birders from all over the country and world flocked to the 29th Annual Rio Grande Valley Birding Festival held last week, Nov. 9 -13 in Harlingen, Texas. Although the festival is based in the mid-valley, it offers birding tours, led by expert birding guides, to all corners of the RGV, including habitats on South Padre Island, a world-renowned hot-spot for birds and birding.
Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
KRGV
Strong winds affecting pelicans flying over the highway in Cameron and Willacy counties
The forecast calls for a rough night for those on the coast as volunteers try to keep pelicans from flying onto the road and getting hit by cars. The weather will push wildlife to seek for shelter. "We've got 30-plus mile an hour winds sustained, gusting over 40, this drizzle...
