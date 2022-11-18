ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

WCBD Count on 2

FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
FOX Carolina

South Carolina's largest turkey fry

How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
live5news.com

Report finds vacant teaching jobs in SC now at unprecedented high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report on...
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Government Technology

Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal

(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
crbjbizwire.com

Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
CHARLESTON, SC
WYFF4.com

Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
