Read full article on original website
Related
WLTX.com
SC Department of Revenue issuing Individual Income Tax rebate checks
Anyone who filed taxes in 2021, with a taxable South Carolina income is eligible for the rebate. You can track the status of the rebate online.
WIS-TV
Biden approves Federal aid for Hurricane Ian recovery in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Joe Biden has approved federal aid for areas affected by Hurricane Ian during the period of Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. This action makes federal funding available for individuals in the Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties who were affected by the hurricane. The funding...
wach.com
Federal relief approved for SC residents, businesses who suffered damage during Ian
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIV) — Federal aid is on its way to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties who were affected by Hurricane Ian between Sept. 25 and Oct. 4, the White House announced on Monday. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs and loans...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Chick-fil-A Supply has announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina that is expected to bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique […]
ValueWalk
Will You Get This $800 Income Tax Rebate From South Carolina Going Out Now?
South Carolina has started issuing tax rebates to eligible taxpayers this week. Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina who filed their return before the Oct. 17 deadline can expect to receive up to $800 in the form of an income tax rebate from the state before the end of the year.
Gas prices falling in South Carolina, nationally ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rapidly falling gas prices are giving South Carolinians reason to be thankful ahead of the holiday travel season. AAA and GasBuddy both show that prices have fallen at least eight cents a gallon in the past week across South Carolina. As of Monday, AAA reported the average price for a […]
South Carolina rebate checks are coming. When can you expect to get it and how much it will be?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)– If you are a South Carolina taxpayer, a rebate check might be hitting your mailbox soon. The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) has begun issuing the first round of rebate checks to eligible taxpayers in the state, the department announced Monday. State lawmakers approved the rebate in June as they passed the […]
wach.com
Here's why South Carolina beaches received 'C' grade due to 'mediocre policies': Report
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — For generations, families have visited South Carolina to enjoy its southern charm and historical coastal cities. But according to a new "State of the Beach" report, which grades how each state is maintaining its coastlines, South Carolina has earned a "C" grade, meaning their is some room for improvement.
FLU UPDATE: South Carolina reports 100x more cases, 50x more hospitalizations than last year
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — State health officials are making efforts to get more South Carolina residents vaccinated during one of the earliest, most active flu seasons in recent years. According to South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), South Carolina has experienced over 100 times the number of flu cases — and […]
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
gsabusiness.com
South Carolina port to double capacity — what it means for the supply chain
The S.C. Ports Authority along with elected leaders and community partners celebrated an expansion of the state’s railroad system with a ceremony on Friday. They also touted the next phase of expansion that will double cargo capacity at Inland Port Greer. As one the eight largest inland ports in...
FOX Carolina
South Carolina's largest turkey fry
How you can put a new twist on your classic holiday side dishes this Thanksgiving. Taking a bite out of some famous Carolina Cakes that have been a long time favorite of Oprah herself. Trooper charged with selling crash items. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A retired SC trooper is...
How state leaders plan to address thousands of unfilled job openings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As South Carolina sees increased economic investment, state lawmakers are studying how to keep up with the growing demand of workers. According to state lawmakers, new companies have invested more than $1.4 billion dollars in South Carolina, creating more than 3,000 jobs over the last year.
live5news.com
Report finds vacant teaching jobs in SC now at unprecedented high
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina now has more open teaching jobs than ever before, according to a new report that found the state’s educator shortage continues to worsen. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement (CERRA) released its 2022 South Carolina Educator Supply and Demand Report on...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WRDW-TV
S.C. leaders look at the future of state’s workforce
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For the last few months – a bipartisan group of lawmakers has been meeting and taking testimony – to try to figure out how to prepare South Carolina for economic success decades down the road. On Friday, their focus was on how to develop...
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
Government Technology
Court: South Carolina’s License Plate Tracking Is Illegal
(TNS) — You probably don’t even notice the cameras. They are mounted on bridges and on top of police cars. They sit on top of poles extending from mobile trailers watching cars pass by. But what they’re really watching is your license plate. These automatic license plate...
crbjbizwire.com
Two New Take 5 Oil Change Locations Coming to the S.C. Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, SC – NAI Charleston is pleased to announce that veteran broker Will Sherrod, CCIM has recently facilitated transactions for two new Take 5 Oil Change locations in the Summerville and Myrtle Beach markets of South Carolina. Will represented the developer on the following land purchases: ±1.18 acres at...
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
Comments / 0