Oilers rookies Stuart Skinner and Dylan Holloway are visiting the Big Apple for the first time in their lives this week on the team's three-game road trip. It's the city so nice they named it twice. New York, New York -- the city that never sleeps -- is where the Edmonton Oilers will be sleeping for the next week or close to it. It's a trip that you can't help but notice because of where you are, who you play and where you stay.

