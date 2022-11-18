Read full article on original website
Penguins Takeaways: Why the Penguins Struggled, Crosby Rescues 5-3 Win in Chicago
CHICAGO — The Pittsburgh Penguins did not build their patient, structured win from Saturday night. Instead, a late goal by Sidney Crosby rescued the Penguins (9-7-3), which otherwise out-talented the gritty but undermanned Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3) 3-2 at the United Center Sunday night, 5-3. The emotion of Evgeni Malkin reaching game No. 1000 with a visit from his family and winning their third in a row contrasted with another sloppy game. Before the game, the team copied Malkin’s stretching routine, further adding to the moment.
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a three-game home stand tonight as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, as well as the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The...
Penguins vs. Blackhawks, Game 19: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It’s a pretty modest objective for the Pittsburgh Penguins, really. With the first quarter of the NHL season nearly complete, the Penguins (8-7-3) will record their first three-game winning streak of 2022-23 if they can defeat Chicago when they meet the Blackhawks tonight at 7:08 at the United Center,
NHL
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Stars
COLORADO AVALANCHE (10-5-1) AT DALLAS STARS (11-5-2) 6:30 PM MT | AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER. The Colorado Avalanche enter Monday night's contest with a record of 10-5-1, while the Dallas Stars are 11-5-2. Both teams have matching two game win streaks. The puck will drop at 6:30 P.M. MT inside American Airlines Center.
NHL
GENE'S BLOG: Stu York City
Oilers rookies Stuart Skinner and Dylan Holloway are visiting the Big Apple for the first time in their lives this week on the team's three-game road trip. It's the city so nice they named it twice. New York, New York -- the city that never sleeps -- is where the Edmonton Oilers will be sleeping for the next week or close to it. It's a trip that you can't help but notice because of where you are, who you play and where you stay.
NHL
'I'm going to keep getting to know my game'
DETROIT -- To describe the past six months for Elmer Soderblom as busy is an understatement. After signing a three-year entry-level contract with the Detroit Red Wings on June 9, Soderblom packed his personal belongings and relocated from Sweden to North America. Then this past September, he participated in the 2022 NHL Prospect Tournament and Red Wings' Training Camp in Traverse City, Mich., before navigating an eight-game preseason schedule in October.
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Avalanche: Live stream, game time, TV channel
Find out when and how to catch Dallas' game against Colorado on TV, radio and streaming online. What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche at American Airlines Center. Game 19: Dallas Stars (11-5-2, 24 points) vs. Colorado Avalanche (10-5-1, 21 points)
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Maple Leafs
The Islanders wrap up a four-game road trip in Toronto (7:30 p.m., MSGSN2) With a goal of going .500, the New York Islanders wrap up a four-game road trip on Monday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs (7:30 p.m., MSGSN2). The Islanders are 1-2-0 through the first three games of...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Senators
The Sharks host the Ottawa Senators Monday night at SAP Center at 7:30p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Tickets: bit.ly/3GurB8i. Game notes:. Sharks Alternate Captain Erik Karlsson played for the Senators for nine seasons. Mario Ferraro skated in his 200th...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Lose in Comeback on Hossa's Night
Chicago tied the game late in the third to push for a comeback but failed after Pittsburgh scored two goals to secure their 5-3 lead. In an effort to make a late comeback in the third period, Philipp Kurashev tied the game at 3-3 to try and make another fighting chance. However, the Pittsburgh Penguins would respond quickly and put their lead up by two to finish the game, 5-3, and make the Blackhawks suffer their fourth straight loss.
NHL
Game Day: Preds vs. Lightning Preview
Nashville Looks to Extend Win Streak to Four Games as Preds Foundation Hosts Hockey Fights Cancer Night. The Nashville Predators will look for their fourth consecutive win Saturday as they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena. The Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub will host their first of...
NHL
RECAP: Panthers don't 'get to the net' enough in loss to Blue Jackets
The Florida Panthers feel they needed to spend more time around the net during a 5-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Of Florida's 94 shot attempts, only 11 were considered high-danger, per NaturalStatTrick.com. "I think we've got to do a better job of getting...
NHL
Golden Knights Fall to Oilers, 4-3, in Overtime
The Vegas Golden Knights (14-4-1) kicked off their road trip with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Edmonton Oilers (10-8-0) on Saturday night at Rogers Place. Edmonton opened the scoring on a Warren Foegele goal less than two minutes into the contest, but Keegan Kolesar's late tally sent the teams into the intermission level at 1-1. Mark Stone gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as he converted on a penalty shot to make it 2-1 early in the second. Leon Draisaitl tied the game midway through the frame and the middle frame ended in a 2-2 stalemate. Zach Hyman's early goal gave the Oilers a 3-2 edge, but Stone's second of the night tied the game with less than 10 minutes to play. In overtime, Connor McDavid found the back of the net to lift the Oilers to the win.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Stars 6, Panthers 4
SUNRISE, Fla. -- After falling behind 4-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers nearly clawed all the way back in an eventual 6-4 loss to the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 9-7-1 on the season. "We haven't had a...
