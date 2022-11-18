ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC State down, Louisville football focus turns to Kentucky

After a slug-it-out, grinder of a game, the chant started late in the University of Louisville football team’s 25-10 win over North Carolina State. On a cold windy day some fans decided it was time to warm up and remind everyone what was next. “Beat UK, beat UK…..” began...
