Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD
Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
Kim Jong Un's Daughter One of Many Mysteries in Secretive Leader's Family
The young girl is believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, but it's not entirely clear how old the dictator's daughter might be.
North Korea launches biggest ever ICBM with ‘potential to strike entire US mainland’
North Korea has launched an intercontinental ballistic missile that has the potential to strike the entire US mainland, the Japanese defence minister said on Friday.The ICBM flew around 1,000 km before it landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, reaching a maximum altitude of around 6,100km, the South Korean military said.It was North Korea’s second suspected test of banned long-range missiles this month, and its eighth launch this year.The ICBM was fired from North Korea’s Sunan area in the capital Pyongyang at 10.15am local time (02.15am GMT), military chiefs in South Korea said.Japanese defence minister Yasukazu Hamada said depending on the...
Former South Korea President Wants to Give Up Dogs Gifted to Him by Kim Jong Un
To many pet owners, dogs are family. The same rings true for former South Korean president Moon Jae-in, a self-proclaimed pup lover. But pretty soon, the 69-year-old is looking to give up some of his beloved pets. The white and fluffy Pungsan dogs—Gomi and Songgang—were a gift from North Korean...
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
Kim Jong Un’s purported daughter emerges in public for first time
After flaunting missiles this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was publicly seen showing a young girl believed to be his daughter a tour of his weaponry.
North Korea’s Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
US and allies vow pressure on North Korea after new missile launch
US Vice President Kamala Harris and leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Canada vowed to pressure North Korea as they held urgent talks Friday on Pyongyang's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. Hours after North Korea launched the missile, which Japan said landed in its waters but was capable of striking the US mainland, Harris met the leaders of close US partners on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit in Bangkok.
Factbox-North Korea's new Hwasong-17 'monster missile'
SEOUL, Nov 19 (Reuters) - North Korea said it test fired its massive new Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in what analysts said may be the first successful launch of the system after doubts were raised about earlier claims.
North Korea tests missile with range to hit anywhere in U.S., Japan says
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters Friday in its second major weapons test this month, South Korea and Japan said. The missile had the potential to reach all of the U.S. mainland, according to Japan's defense minister.The United States quickly condemned the launch and vowed to take "all necessary measures" to guarantee the safety of its own mainland and of allies South Korea and Japan.At the regional APEC summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Vice President Kamala Harris called Friday's launch a "brazen violation of multiple U.N. Security resolutions" that "destabilizes security in the region, and...
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
World leaders condemn North Korea’s ‘brazen’ ICBM launch
North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test, suspected to be one of its most powerful projectiles yet, was roundly condemned by major global powers and overshadowed the high-profile Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Thailand.The leaders of the US, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan, who have gathered for a 21-member economies inter-governmental forum in Thai capital Bangkok, convened an emergency meeting to discuss the launch. On Friday morning, North Korea blasted off an intercontinental ballistic missileâ (ICBM), suspected to be Hwasong-17, North Korea’s longest-range two-stage ICBM, that landed in Japnese exclusive economic zone, 200km off the...
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea launched what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said.
North Korea fires suspected ICBM with range to hit all of U.S.
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile Friday, the South Korean and Japanese governments said, one that the Japanese defense minister said has the potential to reach the entire continental United States. The launch would be North Korea’s second test this month of an...
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning that splashed down just 130 miles from the coast of Japan, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said.
North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
Stop Talking About Talking
In recent weeks, General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, created alarm among Ukraine’s friends by suggesting in several forums that Ukraine has fought Russian forces to a “standstill,” and that given the emerging stalemate on the ground and the onset of winter, the time may be ripe for negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.
