Yankees looking to clear $31.5 million by offloading 2 big contracts
The New York Yankees currently have a projected total payroll of $201.6 million, including post-arbitration contracts. However, after signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Lou Trivino to one-year deals, the team has already started avoiding arbitration hearings with similar contracts to save time. The Bombers have about $63 million left until they...
Dodgers preparing for run at massive free agent?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been clearing some salary, and some think that could be a precursor to potentially a huge move. New York Post baseball reporter Jon Heyman said on Friday that people believe the Dodgers are gearing up for a run at free agent Aaron Judge. Heyman cited...
The Cubs claim a player from the Braves off waivers
The 26-year-old Bannon didn’t see much action in Atlanta in 2022. He played in one game and didn’t register a plate appearance. Bannon was mostly depth in AAA, and if you know how badly the Braves needed infield depth in 2022, it says a lot that he didn’t get a cup of coffee. However, Bannon slashed .328/.447/.478/.925 over 21 games with the Stripers. It’s a relatively small sample size, but obviously, the Cubs saw something they liked.
Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger non-tender decision has MLB Twitter flabbergasted
The Los Angeles Dodgers’ decision to non-tender Cody Bellinger is fairly surprising. The 2019 MVP saw a decrease in numbers in 2020. And his offensive production fell off a cliff in 2021 and 2022. Nevertheless, MLB Twitter had some strong reactions to the Dodgers’ decision to non-tender the 27-year old.
Cleveland Baseball Team Changes Name
In a video announcement, the team formerly known as the Cleveland Indians announced its new name, the Guardians.
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top Prospect
The Los Angeles Angels have made a trade involving a top player and top prospect with the Minnesota Twins. The Los Angeles Angels announced that they have traded away minor league prospect pitcher Alejandro Hidalgo to the Minnesota Twins for infielder Gio Urshela.
Russell Westbrook Opens Up On Anthony Davis And His Incredible Performances
The Los Angeles Lakers owe it to Anthony Davis' dominant performances in their back-to-back wins, and Russell Westbrook wasn't one bit surprised. Davis has averaged 37.5 points in the last two games, and the ongoing season sees him average 25.3 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — numbers that have been key to the Lakers' offense in the 14 games they have played so far.
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut
NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Reminiscing on the Last 5 Cubs MVP Winners
When MLB announced the 2022 MVP winners on Thursday night, it had me reminiscing over former Chicago Cubs greats to win the prestigious award. Ever since the Baseball Writer’s Association of America began voting on the award in 1931, Cubs players have won the MVP award nine times. Before 1931, players were awarded the Chalmers Award, which went to the most important and useful player to the club and the league. Let’s look back at the amazing seasons of the last five Cubbies to win the honors.
Yankees could create a super-rotation by signing one star free agent pitcher
The New York Yankees aren’t losing too many pieces in their starting rotation, aside from Jameson Taillon, who served a decent role as a back-end option this past season. The Yankees haven’t been connected much to Taillon regarding a possible contract extension, even after recording a 3.91 ERA over 177.1 innings. Taillon is a low strikeout pitcher, though, whereas the Yankees prefer a bit more velocity.
Twins acquire shortstop Kyle Farmer in trade with Reds
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer from Cincinnati on Friday night in a trade that sent minor league right-hander Casey Legumina to the Reds. Farmer gives the Twins middle infield flexibility regardless of whether they get a new deal done this winter with free agent...
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Dodgers cut 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger, could re-sign him
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, making the 2019 NL MVP a free agent. Rather than offer him arbitration, the Dodgers decided not to tender a 2023 contract to Bellinger. The 27-year-old outfielder earned $17 million this season, when he batted .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games.
Three-time All-Star Jose Abreu reportedly a 'top priority' for NL West team
The Padres have been in contact with Jose Abreu and his representatives, and San Diego consider Abreu to be “a top priority” this offseason, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network. With Josh Bell, Wil Myers and Brandon Drury all now free agents, the Padres have a vacancy at first base, making Abreu a logical target for the win-now team.
Shohei Ohtani Potentially Open to Five-Man Rotation
The Angels have deployed a six-man rotation with Shohei Ohtani in the mix to protect his arm. Most pitchers have a few days off in between throwing 100 pitches. Ohtani, however, gets four to five at-bats every day in between those starts. So, to try to limit his innings as best as they could, they've had a six-man rotation.
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023
The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
Red Sox non-tender Yu Chang, Franchy Cordero
The Red Sox have elected not to tender 2023 contracts to infielder Yu Chang and first baseman/outfielder Franchy Cordero, the club announced on Friday night. As a result, both Chang and Cordero are now free agents. Chang, 27, was claimed off waivers from the Rays in early September. The versatile...
Texas Tech OLB Tyree Wilson to enter 2023 draft
Texas Tech outside linebacker Tyree Wilson said he will pass on his final college season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. He is a projected first-round draft pick and is done for the season with a foot injury sustained in the Nov. 12 win against Kansas. "I fully intended to finish this season with my brothers on the field, but unfortunately, I broke a bone in my foot and despite...
