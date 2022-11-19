ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

WISN

'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger

BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
BURLINGTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics

QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday

KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
BRISTOL, WI
nbc15.com

Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
JANESVILLE, WI
97ZOK

Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine

The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
MONROE, WI
97ZOK

‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town

A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
MIDDLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says

MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.

