FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
This Massive Flea Market in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensCaledonia, WI
WISN
'She's a fighter': Burlington woman survives attack by stranger
BURLINGTON, Wis. — The city of Burlington Police Department said around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday dispatchers received a call about a woman yelling for help. "I can't be grateful enough for the person who actually called the police to get them to come out there," Samantha Scott, the victim's daughter, said.
wearegreenbay.com
Witness calls 911 on Wisconsin man seen choking woman in driveway, allegedly threatened to kill her
BURLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin man faces potential attempted homicide charges after allegedly choking and threatening to kill a woman in a residential driveway on Wednesday. According to the Burlington Police Department, officers received reports of a woman yelling for help around 8:15 a.m. on November 16....
CBS 58
Complaint: Delavan man charged after randomly attacking woman in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Delavan man is facing several charges after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Burlington Wednesday, Nov. 16. Authorities responded to the area near Jefferson Street and Perkins Boulevard around 8:16 a.m. for a report of a woman yelling for help. Police say officers arrived...
wearegreenbay.com
Deputies arrest 3 in central Wisconsin on numerous drug charges, search warrant finds roughly $8k worth of narcotics
QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well...
Man charged after allegedly strangling, beating woman in Burlington
A Delavan man is facing multiple counts after attempting to kill a woman in Burlington on Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Purse stolen from Menomonee Falls Woodman's parking lot, man sought
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in identifying and locating a suspect who allegedly stole a purse from Woodman's Food Market on Thursday, Nov. 17. Police said the suspect stole a purse that contained several personal identification documents from a car at Woodman's Food Market in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'
MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County chase, deputy hit; man gets 25 years in prison
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A Racine man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after he hit a Walworth County deputy during a high-speed chase. Investigators said 26-year-old Tony Perales was driving drunk – nearly twice the legal limit – at the time. "I was on scene...
WISN
Video: Milwaukee woman warns of neighbor starting large fires in backyard
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee woman tells 12 News she fears for her children's safety as her neighbor sets large bonfires in a nearby backyard. "There's been embers coming over my fence, embers almost hitting my house. Then the smoke is just terrible, unbearable," Sherri Sledge told 12 News. Sledge's...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
THC vape ring case; probation, fines issued Friday
KENOSHA COUNTY - Several people were placed on probation and fined Friday, Nov. 18 in connection to a massive black market THC vape ring. The mastermind in the case, 23-year-old Tyler Huffhines, pleaded guilty to two charges and others were dropped. The court withheld sentencing and placed Huffhines on three years' probation.
nbc15.com
Officials say cause of Janesville fire is unknown
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Janesville Fire and Police Units investigated a fire at a home, but did not determine what caused it. Fire officials were dispatched to the 1500 block of Bennett Street around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. They say fire could be seen from the outside. When firefighters arrived...
Monroe Wisconsin Drug Arrest Nabbed 37 lbs of Pot, Heroin and Cocaine
The "small" community of Monroe, Wisconsin was shocked by this major drug bust that included 17,000 grams of pot, heroin and cocaine. NBC15. Three people were arrested in Monroe, Wi after this giant cheese bust...I mean drug bust. The findings were huge, the bust took a lot of drugs of of the "Historic Square, in Downtown Monroe..." and the rest of the community.
‘Boots’ Caused Car to Crash Into Building in Wisconsin Town
A pair of boots a woman was wearing in Middleton, Wi caused her to crash her car into a building. NBC15. A car crashed into Le Nails Salon on University Avenue in Middleton, WI at 2pm on Tuesday. There was one employee of the nail salon that was injured with the vehicle crashed into the building, she was transported to a local hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary in West Bend announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. Two other cubs are OK.
Madison’s Nitty Gritty closed through Thanksgiving due to fire
MADISON, Wis. — The cause of a fire at Madison’s Nitty Gritty restaurant is under investigation. Madison Fire Department crews were dispatched to the restaurant on N. Frances St. just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A passerby called 911 and reported a vehicle and dumpster were on fire in the back parking lot. The caller also reported the fire spread to...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
Judge sides with insurance company in Waukesha condo lawsuit
A judge ruled against the residents who lived in a Waukesha condominium facing the threat of collapse in December of 2021, displacing them from their homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Northridge Mall demolition plan orders ignored, judge says
MILWAUKEE - The owners of the shuttered and decaying Northridge Mall had until Friday, Nov. 18 to file a demolition plan with the courts. That hasn't happened. A week earlier, the court record indicates Milwaukee County Judge William Sosnay ordered the owners, U.S. Black Spruce Enterprise Group, to file a raze plan with the court.
Driver Dies After Amtrak Train Strikes Vehicle in Wisconsin
A person is dead after his car was struck by an Amtrak train in southeastern Wisconsin on Thursday evening. According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, the crash occurred at the intersection of Brookfield and River in Brookfield on Thursday night. Police say the train was traveling westbound when it collided with...
nbc15.com
US 18 EB/WB in Jefferson Co. open after crash and utility emergency
JEFFERSON CO., Wis. (WMTV) - US 18 EB/WB near Cambridge is open again after a crash and utility emergency, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation. WisDOT reported the crash was cleared at 3:36 a.m. on Saturday. The incident happened at Hope Lake Rd. in Jefferson County. WiDOT first sent an...
