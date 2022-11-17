ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KLFY News 10

Louisiana native musician set to perform at Spurs vs. Lakers game day after Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plaquemine native singer-songwriter Justin Garner will be performing the National Anthem at the Spurs vs. Lakers basketball game on Nov. 25. According to his website, Garner has “cemented his place in the industry by creating and performing original music, covering top hits, and writing songs for today’s biggest artists.”
The Associated Press

Virginia cancels Virginia Tech game after player deaths

The University of Virginia has canceled its game against rival Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday following the slaying of three football players on campus just over a week ago. The university made the announcement Monday night, two days after a nearly two-hour memorial service to remember Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The three were fatally shot on Nov. 13 after a field trip to see a play in Washington. “The decision was made following communication between the Atlantic Coast Conference, Virginia and Virginia Tech athletic department administration,” Virginia Tech said in a statement. “The ACC and Virginia Tech continue to support UVA following the devastating tragedy ... .” Authorities have said that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a UVA student and former member of the football team who was on the trip, began shooting at students on the bus as it pulled to a stop at a campus parking garage.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Vote: Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky high school athletes of the week, Nov. 21

Voting is open for the next Cincinnati.com Athletes of the Week ballot of the 2022-2023 high school sports year, presented by Mercy Health, for the week spanning Nov. 14-20. Enquirer/Cincinnati.com readers can vote for their favorite high school Athletes of the Week on their desktop, the Cincinnati.com mobile web or Cincinnati.com app once per hour. Deadline is 4...
