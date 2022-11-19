Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
19-year-old asks court to let her watch father’s execution
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 19-year-old woman is asking a federal court to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, despite a Missouri law barring anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution. Kevin Johnson faces execution Nov. 29 for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee...
The Democrat Who Narrowly Lost to Lauren Boebert Has Made a Major Announcement
Democrat Adam Frisch, who narrowly lost a battle against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, has officially filed paperwork for a re-match, according to The Independent. Frisch was not expected to have much of a chance in the red district against Boebert, a far-right candidate, but got within 554 votes, triggering an automatic recount.
Warnock’s Lead Over Walker Widens in New Georgia Runoff Poll
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock holds a slight lead over his GOP challenger, Herschel Walker, in a runoff election poll released Tuesday morning, boosting Democrats' hopes of adding to their numbers in the Senate. [. Read:. The Emerging Lessons of Election Day ]. The survey, completed by Fabrizio and Associates for...
Outside Accountant Testifies as Trump Company Trial Nears End
NEW YORK (Reuters) -An outside accountant gave testimony on Tuesday on his dealings with a top executive of former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company that could undermine its defense as the Trump Organization's trial on tax fraud charges neared an end. Donald Bender, the first witness called by...
Montana former tribal elected official sentenced for bribery
A former Tribal official from the MHA Nation was sentenced to six years and three months for accepting bribes and kickbacks totaling more than $260,000.
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Republican-Drawn Texas Electoral District
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away an appeal by Black and Hispanic voters accusing the Republican-led Texas legislature of intentionally redrawing a state Senate district to diminish their political clout, part of broader challenge to congressional and state legislative maps in the state. The justices declined...
U.S. Supreme Court Rebuffs Dispute Over Nursing Home COVID Suits
(Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear California nursing home operator Glenhaven Healthcare's bid to avoid a lawsuit filed in state court over the COVID-19 death of a resident, turning away the company's effort to move the case into federal court to gain immunity from such litigation.
McCarthy Calls for DHS Secretary Mayorkas to Resign or Face Impeachment
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday called for the resignation of President Joe Biden’s top official overseeing the southern border, warning that if refuses to do so, the soon-to-be GOP controlled chamber will move to investigate – and possibly impeach. Speaking from El Paso, Texas, the California...
San Francisco election director to be replaced after 20 years for racial diversity: reports
The San Francisco Elections Commission chose to seek a new director of elections, despite praised performance from John Arntz, to create more diversity.
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. November 18, 2022. Editorial: Actionable workforce proposals are step to a better Indiana. Call us jaded. We’ve seen dozens of recommendations over the years for boosting the state’s workforce readiness and preparing Indiana for the next generation of jobs. Sometimes they come from new governors or at the whim of lawmakers or because of a perceived change in the economy or Indiana’s standing among other states.
Woman Challenges Republican Herschel Walker to Face Abortion Claim in Public
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A woman who alleges that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pressured her into having an abortion in 1993 on Tuesday challenged the Republican, who has said he opposes abortion with no exceptions, to meet her publicly before next month's Georgia run-off election. The woman, who appeared at...
Supreme Court OKs Handover of Trump Tax Returns to Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents, rejected Trump's plea for an order that would have prevented the Treasury...
Trump's Company Kicks off Defense Case in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes.
Infinity Q Founder, Once Claiming $3 Billion Assets, Pleads Guilty to Fraud
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The founder of Infinity Q Capital Management, a New York firm accused of inflating assets by over $1 billion to collect more fees, pleaded guilty on Monday to securities fraud. James Velissaris, 38, of Atlanta, entered his plea before U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan,...
Biggest U.S. Rail Union Digs in on Paid Sick Time, Raising Threat of Strike
WASHINGTON/LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Workers at the largest U.S. rail union voted against a tentative contract deal reached in September, raising the possibility of a year-end strike that could cause significant damage to the U.S. economy and strand vital shipments of food and fuel. Train and engine service members of...
