Indianapolis Business Journal. November 18, 2022. Editorial: Actionable workforce proposals are step to a better Indiana. Call us jaded. We’ve seen dozens of recommendations over the years for boosting the state’s workforce readiness and preparing Indiana for the next generation of jobs. Sometimes they come from new governors or at the whim of lawmakers or because of a perceived change in the economy or Indiana’s standing among other states.

INDIANA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO