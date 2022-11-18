As neglected or abused children are put into child protective services, foster parents often don’t know the full extent of that child’s medical or mental health needs. The children entering the system sometimes need immediate medical care, experts say, leading foster parents in Illinois to the state’s YouthCare program. But a recent investigation uncovered that the state’s top Medicaid contractor failed to fulfill its obligation to provide basic medical services, like dentist visits, immunizations and mental health support for kids in crisis.

