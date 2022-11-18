Read full article on original website
California Announces Guaranteed Income Pilot Projects for Former Foster Youth
The California Department of Social Services has awarded $25 million in grant funding to seven guaranteed-income pilot projects serving pregnant women and young people aging out of the state’s foster care system. “These pilots will serve as an important opportunity to assess the impact of an economic intervention during...
Decades-old Lawsuit to Reform Washington’s Foster Care System Is Resolved
A landmark lawsuit over the poor treatment of children in Washington’s foster care system has come to an end, more than two decades after it was filed. The agreement reached Friday in the Braam v. Washington case in Whatcom Superior Court documented that the state had complied for 18 months with reforms to improve conditions for children in state custody that were required under a previous settlement.
Investigation Exposes Insurance Company’s Failures To Serve Foster Youth in Illinois
As neglected or abused children are put into child protective services, foster parents often don’t know the full extent of that child’s medical or mental health needs. The children entering the system sometimes need immediate medical care, experts say, leading foster parents in Illinois to the state’s YouthCare program. But a recent investigation uncovered that the state’s top Medicaid contractor failed to fulfill its obligation to provide basic medical services, like dentist visits, immunizations and mental health support for kids in crisis.
Dewan: More arts funding coming to California public schools
Only about one in five California public schools have a full-time arts or music program, and these programs are typically the first to be reduced from school budgets during economic downturns. Prop. 28, the Arts and Music in Schools Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act, is poised to change that. Beginning...
