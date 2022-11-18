ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This place is heaven’: Judge recommends Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes be sent to favourable Texas prison camp

Convicted former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes’ lawyers appear to be doing their best to make her more than a decade prison sentence as comfortable for her as possible.US District Court Judge Edward Davila has made a recommendation for Holmes to be sent to a federal prison camp in Bryan, Texas — about an hour and a half outside Houston — according to Bloomberg.Earlier this month, Holmes was sentenced to 11 1/4 years in prison for defrauding investors who backed her blood testing company, Theranos. The judge has ordered Holmes to turn herself into custody by 27 April.At first glance...
BRYAN, TX
Amid ‘security concerns,’ no details on Newsom trip

Gov. Gavin Newsom left California on Sunday to travel with his family for the Thanksgiving holiday, but due to security concerns, the trip location won’t be revealed until after he returns next weekend, according to his office. The California Highway Patrol, which handles the governor’s security, made the safety...
CALIFORNIA STATE

