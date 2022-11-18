ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Setauket- East Setauket, NY

longisland.com

Six Holiday Light Shows on Long Island

Long Island offers an almost unlimited number of ways to celebrate the season. None are as magical as one of the holiday light displays. We compiled six of the best holiday light shows to help you get into the spirit. Shimmering Solstice at Old Westbury Gardens - Shimmering Solstice at...
News 12

Branches Long Island hands out over 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys at drive-thru event

The nonprofit Branches Long Island is distributing over 1,000 Thanksgiving meals for families in need. Long Islanders started lining up in their cars along Middle Country Road at 5:30 a.m. to make sure they have food on their table this Thanksgiving. Branches Long Island is handing out 1,300 turkeys and...
NBC New York

See the First 36 NY Locations Where You Can Legally Buy Pot for Fun

New York state announced the first retail recipients of marijuana licenses on Monday, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape and one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
NEW JERSEY STATE
longisland.com

Who has the Best Blueberry Pancakes on Long Island?

Want a delicious sweet blueberry pancake on Long Island. We got the list!. Thomas's Ham & Eggery Diner - The blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes hit the spot at this spot. Where: 325 Old Country Rd, Carle Place, (516) 333-3060. Toast - Three locations to tame your blueberry pancake crave. Where:...
WTNH.com

This Week in Connecticut: Cannabis store preparing to welcome customers

(WTNH) – Marijuana, or cannabis as the industry prefers it to be called, is now legal in Connecticut. Very soon, stores that sell it will be opening across our state. There is no date yet, but News 8 visited one store that is set to welcome customers to buy all sorts of cannabis products that could change the way they live.
CONNECTICUT STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State

On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Northport High School teacher inducted to New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame

Northport High School social studies teacher and veteran Darryl St. George was selected by Senator James Gaughran for the 2021 New York State Veterans’ Hall of Fame. Due to the pandemic, St. George was not able to receive the traditional celebratory ceremony at the time of his induction. On November 10, 2022, Senator Gaughran visited Northport High School to present Mr. St. George with his award during a surprise ceremony.
NORTHPORT, NY
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
birchrestaurant.com

Best Restaurants in Long Island, NY

Just a quick train journey away from Manhattan, we found the vibe, culture, and food options on Long Island couldn’t be more different. In addition to its natural beauty as an island surrounded by water and crossed by rivers, Long Island is also famous for its excellent dining options. They range from subtle to opulent. Fresh fish and seafood are abundant, as are other seasonal fruits and vegetables and wines from area vineyards.
101.5 WPDH

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...

