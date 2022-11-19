Read full article on original website
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul has plans to build Democratic Party, recruit new candidates
In the days after the election, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has faced questions over whether she will replace the chairman of the state Democratic Committee, Jay Jacobs, after a less-than-great showing for the party on Long Island and in the Hudson Valley. Hochul's answer on Tuesday: She's the leader...
Democrats set to keep supermajorities in state Senate, Assembly
Despite what many consider a bad night for New York Democrats in the House of Representatives this past Election Day, the Democratic contingents in both the state Senate and Assembly are poised to maintain their supermajority status. Holding onto a supermajority of two-thirds of each chamber enables lawmakers to reject...
Hochul says she won't change her approach to public safety
Crime will remain the "number one priority" for Gov. Kathy Hochul heading into the new year, as the newly elected governor is showing no indication she will change her approach to the thorny political issue that was a sore point in the bruising campaign season. "I don't have to change...
Ethics groups want New York's new lobbying watchdog fully appointed
The clock is ticking on the remainder of 2022, and New York's new lobbying and ethics regulator is yet to be at full strength. The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Goverment, the successor organization to the oft-criticized and now-defunct Joint Commission on Public Ethics, was officially formed earlier this year. But four seats on the panel, charged with overseeing lobbying rules and ethics in government, remain unfilled.
Hochul signs 2-year partial moratorium on cryptomining in New York
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law a two-year moratorium on issuing or renewing air permits for one narrow form of cryptocurrency mining that the state Legislature passed earlier this year. The new law only applies to what's called behind-the-meter mining that uses carbon-based fuel and proof-of-work validation...
Could public financing get big money out of New York politics?
Republican former state Assemblyman Brian Kolb was among the lawmakers who voted against creating a system of publicly financed campaigns. Now, he's one of the officials, along with Democratic former Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton, overseeing the new system coming online. "I'm not a skeptic of the program itself because now I'm...
Panel: Permanent minimum wage hike, Clean Slate Act will address workforce gap
Lawmakers are making their list of priorities to address the workforce shortage, like subsidies for childcare, legislating a permanent minimum wage increase and passing the Clean Slate Act. Assemblymembers in the Labor Committee and the chamber's Emerging Workforce Subcommittee held a public hearing in Albany to address the ongoing labor...
Newly elected New York Republicans prepare for next Congress
Republicans managed to flip four congressional seats in New York this midterm — a big and surprising pickup in a mostly lackluster election for the party nationally. While New York Democrats in Congress are seeking answers as to what went wrong for their candidates, these newly elected Republicans have their own ideas about what went right.
How sound is New York's budget? Depends on who you ask
Is New York's state budget in good or bad shape? How to view it, ultimately, may come down to who you listen to. For Republicans, the budget is beset with pressure from inflation and other global problems that will squeeze taxpayers. Progressives are taking a more optimistic approach, pointing to better-than-expected revenue from taxes amid a shaky worldwide economy.
New law will prevent homeowners associations from banning EV chargers
Homeowners associations in New York will not be able to prevent the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property under a law approved Tuesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. The measure is meant to make it easier for homeowners to install the charging statiosn as New York seeks to...
Why advocates want to expand New York's bottle deposit law
A renewed effort to expand New York's bottle deposit law for the first time in years is taking shape in Albany. For advocates like Erica Smitka of the League of Women Voters, the proposal won't just combat litter. "We will persist until more is done to reduce litter in this...
FEMA declaration issued for New York counties dealing with snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Western New York continues to dig out of the snow after some areas got nearly seven feet over the last several days. "Everybody's snowed in but everybody is chipping in, helping out with each other and checking in on friends and neighbors to ensure that everything is OK," U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins said.
28 cannabis retailers across New York get green light with first licenses
Twenty-eight businesses across the state can start selling recreational marijuana after state regulators Monday approved New York's first retail licenses for cannabis dispensaries to meet a goal for the first sales by the end of the year. Members of the Cannabis Control Board approved licenses under the state Conditional Adult-Use...
Hochul: Police on alert for potential hate crimes following threats against Jewish community, shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club
New York State Police are expanding surveillance and protection for at-risk communities after a thwarted attack on New York City Jewish communities and a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. State Police officials will be working with local and federal law enforcement officials to...
New York's pension fund dipped in value amid volatile market
New York's common retirement fund has lost billions of dollars in value since April, a reflection of the ongoing troubles facing the financial markets. State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli's office on Tuesday announced the fund was valued at $232.2 billion at the end of the second fiscal quarter on Sept. 30, posting a negative rate of return at 3.85%. Still, despite the ongoing challenges, DiNapoli said the fund remains built to withstand the economic uncertainty.
New York lawmaker wants to encourage 'made in America' shopping on Cyber Monday
A New York state lawmaker is trying to encourage more people to buy American-made products and wants to enlist large online retailers this holiday season. Republican Mark Walczyk, a North Country Republican who is currently in the state Assembly and was elected to a state Senate seat this month, is urging Amazon to create a "Made in the U.S.A" filter on its website ahead of Cyber Monday.
