ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Nebraska City News Press

Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City

Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council votes for developer over neighbors again

For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy

Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
OMAHA, NE
South Dakota Searchlight

Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed

DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
DAVID CITY, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Center in Omaha announces inmate missing

OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy