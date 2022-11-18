Read full article on original website
The Nebraska City News Press
Ribbon cutting caps daylong celebration in Nebraska City
Brenda Baumann, branch manager and vice president of Professional Mortgage Services, an office of Tri-Valley Bank, prepares to cut as President Jay Longinaker and Vice President Lora Damme hold the ribbon at the Nebraska City location, 1114 Grundman Blvd. The ribbon cutting concluded a daylong open house and celebration of Longinaker’s retirement as bank president. The Nebraska City office is now a full-service bank, serving customers from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Call 402-873-7794 for more information.
WOWT
Metro businesses: customers increasingly want convenience around the holidays
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Holiday meals and traditions look different for everyone around the Omaha area. “We just like to give people in the community, the families around the community the opportunity to get together and celebrate with each other without having to put in the work,” says Amanda Mass, the manager at Caddy’s Kitchen & Cocktails in Council Bluffs.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
News Channel Nebraska
Council votes for developer over neighbors again
For the second time in a matter of weeks the City of Omaha has sided with developers over neighbors. The latest a 194-unit apartment complex on the city's west side, not all that far from that second development. [View our complete video report above and check back for a full...
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
klkntv.com
After 6 months, a central Nebraska pond reopens to anglers, restocked with fish
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A popular Nebraska fishing spot is once again open to anglers looking to hook rainbow trout. The Gracie Creek Pond rehabilitation project is nearing completion. The pond, near Burwell, closed in May so the state could restore the recreation area after the 2019 floods. The...
fox42kptm.com
LGBTQ+ organizations in Nebraska react to Colorado nightclub shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Various LGBTQ+ organizations around Nebraska reacted to the deadly Colorado nightclub shooting that killed five and injured dozens more. PFLAG Omaha expressed their thoughts and prayers for the Colorado Springs community on Facebook:. We are absolutely heartbroken to hear the news out of Colorado Springs...
New COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Omaha metro
The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported 276 new positive COVID-19 tests had been received since our last report on Thursday when 265 cases were reported.
klkntv.com
University of Nebraska asks for $3 billion in new fundraising campaign
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska is looking to the future, but first, it needs $3 billion. President Ted Carter, alongside the four university chancellors, announced the launch of “Only in Nebraska: A Campaign for Our University’s Future” on Thursday. The university describes the...
WOWT
Interstate 29 construction in Council Bluffs reaches last major phase
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - Drivers taking Interstates 480 or 29 in Council Bluffs for the Thanksgiving holiday will notice some big changes. The construction project on this stretch of the interstate system in Council Bluffs is about to enter its third year. Since it began in early 2021, many...
Council Bluffs celebrates Winterfest at Bayliss Park
Winterfest kicked off the holiday season Friday evening in Council Bluffs. The annual holiday tradition includes a tree lighting in Bayliss Park, a sing-a-long, and even an ice sculpture carving.
WOWT
Omaha dog owner looking for stolen puppy
Chilly overnight but the mild and dry weather will stick with us for most of the week. Basketball tournament brings message of suicide prevention. A youth basketball tournament spreads a positive message. Inmate missing from Omaha facility. Updated: 5 hours ago. An Omaha inmate is missing from a correctional center.
WOWT
Portion of Bennington Road to close for three days
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a road in Bennington will be closed during the day. According to the Douglas County Engineer, Bennington Road between Ashland Drive and 138th Street will be closed to through traffic during the daylight hours from Wednesday, Nov. 23, to Friday, Nov. 25. The...
Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed
DAVID CITY, NEBRASKA — Piles of compost containing dead chicken parts are expected to be removed soon after the mayor of David City and nearby residents complained that the compost was within the wellhead protection area for the town’s water supply. But while state officials said the composting operation followed applicable rules, the incident has […] The post Compost piles containing dead chickens near wellfield in Nebraska town to be removed appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks seeking submissions for magazine photo contest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Do you have photos of Nebraska’s many stunning locales?. Well, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is looking for photos to feature in its Nebraskaland Magazine. Game and Parks will be accepting submissions until Jan. 1. Photographers of all ages and skills are asked...
thereader.com
No Nitrate Police: State and Local Regulators Can’t, or Won’t, Stop Our Drinking Water from Getting Worse
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. This story was originally published in Flatwater Free Press. The farmer was growing impatient. He folded his arms. Shook his head angrily. He...
WOWT
Omaha house fire results in $25,000 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews knocked down an early morning house fire. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 4:24 a.m. Monday, crews responded to a house fire near 24th and Deer Park Boulevard. When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke and fire was found inside. The fire was quickly...
In the cold, Man waits longer for Metro bus after wheelchair ramp fails
Omaha Metro says it's rare, but the North Omaha man says it's happened to him more than once. He wants to make sure Metro does what it can to maintain the buses as ADA compliant.
etxview.com
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen begins formation of conservative state budget proposal
Governor-elect Jim Pillen is focused on state budget briefings now, with a policy eye cast on later development of an agenda targeting property tax reduction and school funding reform, along with formation of a fiscally conservative two-year state budget proposal. During an interview at the Capitol, Pillen said he "will...
News Channel Nebraska
Center in Omaha announces inmate missing
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate was announced missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O) on Saturday night. Officials said 29-year-old Devante Prusia was meant to be at work when they noticed his electronic monitoring device had been removed and he did not return to CCC-O. Prusia is a 6'3'', 190 lbs. black man and has black hair with brown eyes.
