New York State

nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: Police on alert for potential hate crimes following threats against Jewish community, shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club

New York State Police are expanding surveillance and protection for at-risk communities after a thwarted attack on New York City Jewish communities and a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. State Police officials will be working with local and federal law enforcement officials to...
COLORADO STATE
wnypapers.com

Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November

All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
urbancny.com

National Grid Donates $6 Million in Financial Assistance to Support Economically Vulnerable New York Customers

New programs are the first in the state to assist low-to-moderate-income households struggling to pay energy bills and facing food insecurity. National Grid is kicking off its annual Season of Giving by donating $6 million to further support New York customers who are struggling to make ends meet this winter. The funds will be used to launch new energy bill assistance and emergency food support programs for low-to-moderate income customers, and increase the company’s contributions to its existing Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund programs. The contribution is expected to benefit more than 31,500 New York households, or nearly 100,000 people, and is in addition to National Grid’s annual local community and philanthropic support.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?

The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
William Davis

$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
96.1 The Eagle

NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services

It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way

Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Adult Survivors Act will go into effect in one week

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting November 24, the one year look back window begins for adult survivors to file civil claims against their abusers or the institution that may have protected them. Those who were over the age of 18 when the abuse occurred will be able to sue their abusers regardless of when the assault […]
nystateofpolitics.com

Redistricting commissioners start Assembly maps, say they'll make court deadline

Members of the state Redistricting Commission have started work on new state Assembly district lines due in fewer than two weeks after a shakeup in the group's leadership. Commissioners plan to meet Dec. 1 — a day before the draft of those new maps are due, to vote to accept the plan so public hearings can be held around the state early next year. They're using much of the Assembly districts they agreed on earlier this year, and say they're on track to meet the Dec. 2 deadline.

