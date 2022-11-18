Read full article on original website
Updated NY State + NYC COVID-19 Guidelines Bring Welcome Relief for Hospitality Employers
Article contributed by Nija M. Davis-Pedlar and Valerie Bluth, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Over the last few months, New York State and New York City have announced a number of significant changes to the rules imposed on New York employers to address COVID-19 in the workplace. New York State...
They’re spreading! Spotted lanternflies confirmed in 16 NY counties
In New York, the beautiful but invasive spotted lanternfly is not just a New York City problem. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of spotted lanternflies – by using community reports and digital mapping – shows that at least 16 New York counties have confirmed sightings of the bug to date.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul: Police on alert for potential hate crimes following threats against Jewish community, shooting at Colorado LGBTQ club
New York State Police are expanding surveillance and protection for at-risk communities after a thwarted attack on New York City Jewish communities and a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said. State Police officials will be working with local and federal law enforcement officials to...
proclaimerscv.com
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces $234 Million SNAP Benefits this November
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announces that an amount of $234 million will be allotted for SNAP benefits this November through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Announcement on SNAP Benefits. Most of the New Yorkers rely on SNAP benefits to purchase amidst the higher inflation rate that affected their purchasing...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 Monthly
For a year and a half, 2,400 New York artists will receive $1,000 monthly. A total of $43.2 million is available for distribution. Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) is offering this money through the guaranteed income program. (source)
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces $234 million in additional food assistance for November
All SNAP households to receive maximum level of food benefits for November. √ Supplemental food benefits expected to continue through February. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for November. All households participating in SNAP – including those already at the maximum level of benefits – will receive a supplemental allotment this month, resulting in a roughly $234 million infusion of federal funding into the New York state economy.
urbancny.com
National Grid Donates $6 Million in Financial Assistance to Support Economically Vulnerable New York Customers
New programs are the first in the state to assist low-to-moderate-income households struggling to pay energy bills and facing food insecurity. National Grid is kicking off its annual Season of Giving by donating $6 million to further support New York customers who are struggling to make ends meet this winter. The funds will be used to launch new energy bill assistance and emergency food support programs for low-to-moderate income customers, and increase the company’s contributions to its existing Care & Share and Neighborhood Heating Fund programs. The contribution is expected to benefit more than 31,500 New York households, or nearly 100,000 people, and is in addition to National Grid’s annual local community and philanthropic support.
Hochul's victory created another hurdle: Democratic unity in New York
Hochul heads into her first full term facing factions of moderates, progressives, establishment and fringe groups who remain divided on public safety, housing and inflation.
A Snowstorm Of Cash In New York State?
The snow is still flying in spots around the Great Lakes in New York State. The bitter cold is expected to move on and the skies will clear this week. But for some, it can't get here soon enough after this past weekend's blast of snow. The official start to winter is still a month away but you wouldn't know it around Buffalo.
Governor Hochul on the Colorado shooting that has left 18 injured and five dead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — In the wake of the tragedy that fell upon the residents of Colorado Springs, CO, many government officials are pleading for the violence to stop. A horrific shooting at the LGBT nightclub, Club Q, happened late Saturday night. According to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), five people died, and at least […]
$750 Million Worth of Weed and Nowhere to Sell, NY Cannabis Farmers in a Bind
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. The launch of the cannabis market in New York should be nearing its conclusion by practically all measures. More than 200 farms received growing permits from the state in the spring, and since then, farmers have planted seeds, cared for rows of plants throughout summer, and have only now finished harvesting. Now that it's ready to be sold at dispensaries, hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana worth hundreds of millions of dollars is available.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
Hochul’s snow update: 2 feet coming for Oswego County, more resources on way
Syracuse, N.Y. — More snow is set to hit New York state and more than 80 inches has already fallen in some areas, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday morning. Two feet of snow is expected to fall in Oswego County by 7 p.m., Hochul said in a virtual news conference. Thundersnow is possible in the county, Hochul said, noting that while it may be nice to watch it can be very dangerous.
Adult Survivors Act will go into effect in one week
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Starting November 24, the one year look back window begins for adult survivors to file civil claims against their abusers or the institution that may have protected them. Those who were over the age of 18 when the abuse occurred will be able to sue their abusers regardless of when the assault […]
See the rankings for 173 Central NY individual schools on state ELA, math tests
Skaneateles Middle School and Enders Road Elementary School topped the rankings of Central New York school buildings on the latest round of New York state tests in math and English language arts. Skaneateles Middle ranked first out of 173 schools in a five-county region of Central New York for ELA...
nystateofpolitics.com
Redistricting commissioners start Assembly maps, say they'll make court deadline
Members of the state Redistricting Commission have started work on new state Assembly district lines due in fewer than two weeks after a shakeup in the group's leadership. Commissioners plan to meet Dec. 1 — a day before the draft of those new maps are due, to vote to accept the plan so public hearings can be held around the state early next year. They're using much of the Assembly districts they agreed on earlier this year, and say they're on track to meet the Dec. 2 deadline.
NewsChannel 36
New York State DMV urges travels to get Real ID or Enhanced Driver’s License
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- New Yorkers have a little over five months before they're going to need a Real ID to fly or drive out of the Empire State. State and County Officials were at the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Thursday morning to encourage people to get one as soon as possible.
Long Serving CNY Fire Chief is Gone, But Will Never Be Forgotten
A well deserved recognition to a first responder his community will never forget. The Oriskany Fire Department is saddened to announce the passing of one of their longest serving members. Chief Gary Kraeger was a proud leader of the fire department for 57 years. His presence alone in the fire...
