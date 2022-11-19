Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Single Car Fatal Crash In Williams County
Center Township — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred on November 20, 2022, at approximately 11:01 pm. The crash occurred on State Route 576 near County Road G in Center Township, Williams County. A 53 – year-old female...
nbc24.com
One woman dead, three others hurt in Monroe Co. crash
Erie Township, Michigan - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says Joyce L. Shroyer, 46, of Toledo died in a crash at 7:06 p.m. Saturday on South Telegraph Road, north of Samaria Road. Deputies say Shroyer and her passenger, Lamont D. Carter, 34, of Toledo were southbound on South Telegraph Road,...
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
13abc.com
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
13abc.com
Crews fight fire at business plaza in Holland
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a business plaza that went up in flames Sunday night in Holland. The initial call came in around 7:40 p.m. for the commercial structure fire on Angola Road just past South McCord Road. The battalion chief at the...
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
fox2detroit.com
Single mother needs help buying vehicle after car totaled while driving to new house
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A single mother is without a car after a driver crashed into her last week. "Wednesday the 9th, I bought my house and Thursday the 10th I was going to go clean the house and get it ready so we could move in that weekend," Haley Cunningham said.
13abc.com
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
13abc.com
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
13abc.com
Jury convicts three men of trafficking narcotics throughout Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal jury on Thursday, convicted three men of participating in trafficking narcotics throughout the greater Toledo area. According to court documents, Antuan Wynn, 47, of Toledo, Marquis Figures, 37, of Wayne, Ohio, and Christopher Simpson, 31, of Toledo were convicted of participating in a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed “large quantities” of fentanyl, cocaine base – crack – and cocaine throughout the Toledo area, as well as the use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug trafficking felony following a seven-day trial before U.S. Judge Jack Zouhary.
thevillagereporter.com
EDGERTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Fabian Aguilar Sworn In As Newest Member Of Police Department
SWORN IN … Mayor Robert Day is shown swearing in officer Fabian Aguilar to the Edgerton Police Department. Aguilar had previously been employed by Edgerton but left after an accident. Many of the Edgerton police officers came in support of their fellow officer. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) Edgerton...
13abc.com
Maumee Police : missing 14-year-old found
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Police have reported that the missing fourteen-year-old was found and returned home. The police department issued a search on Wednesday after Oliver Bush was last seen Tuesday at 10 p.m. Maumee Police on Wednesday said he was found in a Facebook post. See a spelling...
13abc.com
Gov. DeWine appoints Best to Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the appointment of Rhonda L. Best to the Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court on Friday, Nov. 18. Best will assume office on Dec. 5, and has been appointed to fill the judicial vacancy that was created after Mark Repp’s removal from the bench by Tiffin City Council.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: Peak Avenue home abandoned for over 15 years
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents on Peak Avenue want something in the city to address the abandoned crumbling home at the end of the street. The backyard is littered with debris, the foundation is falling apart, and neighbors use the yard as a parking lot. ”They have a lot of...
mercy.com
Craig Drives His Team Members to Work During Snowstorms
Craig Albers, RN, MSN, (pictured above, left) hospital president at Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital, has been with the ministry for more than 20 years. And his colleague, Jean Davila, RN, MSN, (pictured above, right) vice president of nursing in our Toledo market, recently recognized him by sharing the extreme lengths that Craig goes to ensure his colleagues are safe, comfortable and able to help those in need, despite extreme circumstances.
thevillagereporter.com
SWANTON VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA)
The Swanton Village Council held their meeting on Monday, November 14th at 7:00 p.m. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer. Council first moved to approve an amended version of the agenda in order to add items to new business, such as a motion to approve the financial statement and appropriation line item for the veteran’s banners.
Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
bgindependentmedia.org
Wood County auditor to hold forfeited land auction
Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich will hold a forfeited land sale Nov. 30, beginning at 10 a.m. in the hearing room on the fifth floor of the County Office Building in Bowling Green. The sale will be a public auction and the properties, which are being offered due to non-payment...
Comments / 0