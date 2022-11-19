ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
msuspartans.com

Spartan Women Open Phil Knight Invitational against No. 4/5 Iowa State

Portland, Oregon - Michigan State women's basketball will celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. The Spartans will open with No. 5/4 Iowa State on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. MSU will then close out the invitational against either North Carolina or Oregon on Sunday, Nov. 27. Pam Ward and Christy Thomaskutty will be on the call for ESPNU.
msuspartans.com

Dorwart Named Big Ten Second Star

East Lansing - Michigan State freshman Karsen Dorwart (Sherwood, Oregon) has been named the Big Ten's Second Star of the Week, as announced by the Conference office on Tuesday. Dorwart had a pair of goals and two assists in MSU's split at No. 6 Penn State last weekend. Dorwart had...
msuspartans.com

Spartans Scratch the Wildcats to Complete Season Sweep

EVANSTON, Ill. – Michigan State volleyball completed the season sweep of Northwestern on Sunday afternoon, taking down the Wildcats 3-0 (25-20, 28-26, 29-27). The Spartans didn't drop a set to Northwestern all season, sweeping the Wildcats in each match-up. MSU earned its 12th win of the season to improve upon last season's win total of 11.
The Spun

Blake Corum Announces His Status Following Knee Injury

Michigan escaped yesterday's close call against Illinois with a win, but not without losing star running back Blake Corum to an injury. Corum hurt his left knee during the second quarter, and after halftime X-rays showed no structural damage, he returned for two plays in the second half. However, with...
detroitsportsnation.com

Blake Corum tweets first message since suffering knee injury vs. Illinois

If you are a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, and you happened to tune in for Saturday’s game against Illinois, you got quite the scare when Heisman Trophy candidate Blake Corum was hit in the knee and forced to head straight to the locker room in tears. Fortunately, Corum was able to come out for the second half of the game, but he only carried the ball one time before Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh decided he had seen enough.
