NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist, writer and photographer Patti Smith about her latest book, "A Book of Days." Hello. With that one simple word and a picture of an open hand palm side up, musician, writer and photographer Patti Smith invites the reader into her new work, "A Book Of Days." It's a collection of 366 photos - some digital, some Polaroid, some old and some new - one for each day of a year, accompanied by sparse text. And, as Smith writes at the end of the introduction, they are 366 ways of saying hello. And now we are going to say hello to Patti Smith. Patti, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

