Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
The Last Living Castmember of ‘the Honeymooners’ Turned 98 in October
Joyce Randolph turned 98 years old in October 2022. The actor famous for her role in 'The Honeymooners' is still happy to talk about the notable role.
K-Pop gets the Broadway treatment in a new musical about the industry
A new Broadway musical follows how global K-Pop superstars put everything on the line when one singer tries to dismantle one of the largest record labels in the industry. The South Korean cultural phenomenon K-pop gets the Broadway treatment when a new musical simply called "KPOP" opens this week. Reporter Jeff Lunden spoke with the creators of the show.
A spoiler-free conversation with one of the stars of the 'Knives Out' sequel
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Janelle Monáe about her role in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Imagine this. A friend - a very successful friend - invites his old gang, his besties, to a weekend away. It's a time to hang out at his amazing island estate, have some food and drinks, and play a murder mystery game. But it soon becomes clear it is not all fun and games.
To retire, or not to retire? A journalist goes on quest to figure out what's next
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. My guest, Steve Lopez, is someone I've known casually for many years because when I was a political reporter in Philadelphia in the '80s and '90s, Lopez was the star columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He was known for crafting compelling human interest stories, shining a light on unfairness and inequality, and skewering politicians with clever nicknames that stuck to them for years.
Artist Patti Smith on her latest photography book 'A Book of Days'
NPR's Juana Summers talks with artist, writer and photographer Patti Smith about her latest book, "A Book of Days." Hello. With that one simple word and a picture of an open hand palm side up, musician, writer and photographer Patti Smith invites the reader into her new work, "A Book Of Days." It's a collection of 366 photos - some digital, some Polaroid, some old and some new - one for each day of a year, accompanied by sparse text. And, as Smith writes at the end of the introduction, they are 366 ways of saying hello. And now we are going to say hello to Patti Smith. Patti, welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck go on a Thanksgiving adventure in a new podcast for kids
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with director Lee Overtree and voice actor Eric Bauza about their holiday podcast for kids, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Adventure." Are you headed out on a long car trip this Thanksgiving? Well, so are Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in a holiday-themed podcast, "Bugs and Daffy's Thanksgiving Road Trip." It might be just the thing to keep your little ones entertained.
My Unsung Hero series: A man rethinks his instinct to be sarcastic
In this week's "Unsung Hero" installment, a man is asked to rethink his instinct to be sarcastic with his friends. It's time for "My Unsung Hero," a series from Hidden Brain that shares the stories of people who left a lasting impression on someone else. Ritch Addison was once a shy little kid who sometimes felt picked on. But once he got to high school, things changed. He developed a sarcastic sense of humor as a defense mechanism.
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
14 Celebrities With Absolutely Wild Backstories
Jackie Chan was abandoned by his birth parents as a child, but through his research for a 2003 documentary, he found out that his mother was a legendary Shanghai gambler and his dad was a gang boss and spy.
