Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Billionaire Barry Diller said there is something 'quite odd' in Mark Zuckerberg's decision to turn Facebook into Meta
IAC founder Barry Diller said "something is quite odd" in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse pivot. The billionaire questioned Zuckerberg's decision to focus on tech that "doesn't yet exist." Meta has shed over 70% of its value since the Facebook founder changed its name. Media mogul Barry Diller had some harsh words...
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Updated November 11, 2022: This story has been updated to correct that the Tweet purportedly sent from Grimes' Twitter account was posted from a parody account and was not an actual Tweet by Grimes. Previously, this story incorrectly reported that the Tweet was authentic. Grimes and Elon Musk have a...
Jim Cramer Tears Up, Apologizes on TV for Trusting Mark Zuckerberg as Meta Stock Plummets
Jim "Mad Money" Cramer has made a career of giving stock market advice in a signature brash style. So it caught everyone off-guard when Cramer teared up on CNBC on Thursday and apologized to viewers for promoting Meta's stock after it plummeted following yet another devastating earnings report for the company.
Valerie Bertinelli Changes Name To ‘Elon Musk’ On Twitter & Is Applauded For Retweeting Democratic Candidates
Valerie Bertinelli had fans applauding as she changed her name on Twitter to “Elon Musk” in a subtle protest against his new subscription-based verification on the platform. In what some called a “master class in trolling,” the famous sitcom actress, 62, slammed the $8 pay-for-a-blue-check plan and began retweeting support for Democratic candidates ahead of next week’s midterms… all while impersonating the billionaire on Twitter. Elon, who purchased the app in October, said earlier this year that he would be voting Republican for the first time, per Independent.
Vomiting into trash cans, crying at the Halloween party, and ghost employees: Elon Musk’s first days at Twitter as he attempts to put the company ‘on a healthy path’
Elon Musk’s tenure as Twitter CEO has gotten off to a hectic start. The two weeks since Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter takeover have been eventful, to say the least. The day before closing the deal, Musk entered Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters with a smile on his face before holding a friendly meeting with his new staff. At the same time, he also pledged in an open letter to advertisers that he would turn the platform into a “common digital town square” where users could amicably share ideas across borders and ideologies.
Brutal Nickname For Elon Musk Goes Mega-Viral On His Twitter
The platform's billionaire owner would be hard-pressed to ban the countless users who repeated the mocking moniker.
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
'This dude is bullshit': Elon Musk describes the first time he met now-disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Elon Musk said his "bullshit meter was redlining" after meeting with Sam Bankman-Fried. His remarks came during a Twitter Space discussion with 60,000 attendees early Saturday morning. Musk said he felt there was "something wrong" during the discussion. Elon Musk is piling on after the downfall of Sam Bankman-Fried, the...
Elon Musk Picks a Fight With the Wrong Senator
If Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk is going to antagonize U.S. senators, he might want to think twice about taunting Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), who sits on numerous subcommittees with oversight into his companies. After a Washington Post reporter was able to create a verified Twitter account impersonating Markey...
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
I've been 'Jesus Christ' on Twitter for 14 years — and thanks to Elon Musk, I'm now verified
Under Elon Musk, Twitter let users buy no-ID "verification." One buyer is @Jesus, who has 800,000 followers and an inbox of prayers and death threats.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Lawyers Quit Because of His "Incessant and Disruptive Tweeting"
Even as it's engulfed in chaos by new owner Elon Musk, Twitter is still causing major problems for people — just ask Sam Bankman-Fried, the now-infamous founder of the FTX crypto exchange whose lawyers just fired him as a client because he refused to stop tweeting. As Bloomberg reports,...
SpaceX fired 9 employees who organized an open letter describing Elon Musk's tweeting as a 'distraction and embarrassment,' report says
SpaceX fired nine employees who shared an open letter in June, criticizing Elon Musk, per the NYT. Employees called on SpaceX to denounce Musk's "harmful Twitter behavior," per the report. Musk has recently fired Twitter employees for openly criticizing him on the platform. SpaceX fired a total of nine employees...
Captain Sully and Whoopi Goldberg are among the latest celebrities announcing they quit Twitter after Elon Musk takeover
Multiple celebrities say they have quit Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk's takeover. Musk's $44 billion deal to buy the social-media platform closed at the end of October. Some public figures have expressed concern over what the billionaire would do with the platform. Celebrities are starting to quit Twitter...
An engineering manager at Twitter reportedly threw up after being told he had to fire hundreds of people
An engineering manager at Twitter vomited after getting a list from Elon Musk's advisers naming hundreds of people he was tasked with firing, per NYT.
A fired Twitter employee who's 6 months pregnant tells the company 'see you in court'
Shennan Lu was a data science manager for Twitter before being laid off and said her performance rating put her in the top 30% of employees.
Doja Cat begs Elon Musk to help her after she 'made a mistake' by changing her Twitter name to 'christmas'
Twitter users who were previously verified under Twitter's existing program can't change their names on the app right now.
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
