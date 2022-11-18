Moon Township, Pa. – The RMU football team concluded its 2022 season Saturday, falling to Bryant, 35-6, at Joe Walton Stadium. Zevi Eckhaus of the Bulldogs threw four touchdown passes in the season finale, including a pair to Landon Ruggieri in the second quarter that helped Bryant grab a 14-0 advantage at halftime. Eckhaus capped an 87-yard drive by connecting with Ruggieri for 17 yards at the 9:51 mark of the second quarter for the opening scoring of the contest. On the next drive Eckahus and Ruggieri again hooked up for the Bulldogs, this one for a 14-yard score. Eckahus finished 23-for-35 passing for Bryant (4-7 / 2-3 Big South) for 341 yards and in addition to his four touchdown passes was intercepted twice.

MOON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO