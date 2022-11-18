ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Simplemost

These Restaurant Chains Are Open For Thanksgiving

While many Americans will sit down and enjoy a traditional turkey dinner on Thanksgiving, some will opt to skip the tradition. Although many, if not most, major chain restaurants will be closed on Thanksgiving, there will be plenty of options for those opting to skip a meal at home. While some restaurants will be offering their standard menu, others will provide a special Thanksgiving Day menu for those who just do not want to cook.
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Reader's Digest

The Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year

Not sure what to make for Thanksgiving this year? Our friends at Taste of Home have got just the ticket: this sourdough, sausage and blueberry dressing—which they’ve dubbed the Thanksgiving Recipe of the Year. And trust us, it won’t disappoint. During this year’s festivities, make sure to share these Thanksgiving memes, quotes and poems around the table for some extra gratitude.
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Fruit Pies Recalled

The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
cohaitungchi.com

Lose 20 Pounds In 2 Weeks – The Boiled Egg Diet

Do you love eggs? Then the boiled egg diet may just be right for you! Even if you don’t love eggs, this diet offers so many options for incorporating eggs into your diet, it won’t be an issue. It will be worth it to lose 20 pounds in 2 weeks!
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Florence Carmela

Crockpot Meatballs: Holiday Appetizer Or A Game Day Treat

Crockpot MeatballsVictor Protasio / Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall / Prop Stylist: Kathleen Varner. With the holidays approaching it's time to break out the recipes and this one is a winner! These Crockpot Meatballs have only 3 ingredients and can be a delicious holiday appetizer, or a game day treat. They can also be an easy dinner idea, paired with rice, mashed potatoes or a green vegetable and you have a complete meal. Crockpot Meatballs take little time to prepare, 3 ingredients and it all goes into your crockpot, also known as a slow cooker. Check out the interesting history of where this popular recipe originated.
Mashed

The Ingredient Emeril Lagasse Adds To Give His Stuffing Incredible Flavor

If we're talking traditional, turkey is usually the centerpiece of a Thanksgiving spread. It's also one of the most stressful things to cook because there are too many things that could go wrong. That is by no means a deterrent because the internet (or the good old cookbooks if you happen to have those) is abundant in turkey-making tips and tricks. You are one search away from learning how to brine your bird right or create a delicious stuffing that can make your experience rewarding. Another way to learn some tips and hacks is by taking notes from the experts.

