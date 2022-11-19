Read full article on original website
Geneseo Track and Field star Annie Wirth to attend Iowa
SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK. ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL.. SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska
The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
WATCH: Iowa commit Zach Lutmer talks state championship victory, fit with the Hawkeyes
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa - Iowa 2023 defensive back commit Zach Lutmer had 140 rushing yards and 225 total yards with four tackles in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's 10-7 class 2A state championship victory over Williamsburg. After the contest, 247Sports spoke with Lutmer about his performance, his senior season, and his fit...
Geneseo, Knoxville earn early season victories
Look for a sunny Sunday ahead, with some slightly milder temperatures by afternoon. The 2022 state title is a moment the West Central football program won’t forget anytime soon. Cold Sunday. Updated: 24 hours ago. Cold Sunday.
Jack Campbell produces clutch interception late in 4th quarter vs. Minnesota
Jack Campbell came up with what could prove to be the play of the game for Iowa late in the contest against Minnesota. While it looks like Campbell’s play should have been ruled a touchdown, he still produced the interception and game-swinging return. The pick for Campbell came off...
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 13-10 win over Minnesota
Somehow, someway, the Iowa Hawkeyes managed to take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 13-10, in Minneapolis on Saturday night to improve to 7-4 and keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' victory. Passing Offense. Bock: B+. Eickholt: B+. The weather conditions were...
Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's turnaround: 'If you put 10 bucks on us four weeks ago, you'd probably be okay'
Kirk Ferentz isn’t a betting man, and he’s not advocating for it, either. But, he’s willing to assume anyone bold enough to bet on the Hawkeyes around the end of October would be sitting pretty for Thanksgiving. In Week 12, Iowa continued its resurgence down the stretch....
Geneseo, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha
OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Lena-Winslow to play for football state championship; Panthers win semifinal game
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Lena-Winslow Panthers and Forreston Cardinals met for a Class 1A matchup in the semifinals of the IHSA football playoffs Saturday afternoon. Gage Dunker opened up the scoring for the Panthers late in the first, and they wouldn’t stop there. The game ended 38-16, and Lena-Winslow is on to the state […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
Augustana senior named 2022 student laureate
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College senior William "Nishal" Weems of Carpentersville, Ill., was named a student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Friday. Lincoln Academy awards the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award annually to a senior from each of the state's four-year colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois.
Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
Scott County recount now has Cooper ahead of Stoltenberg in race for Iowa House District 81
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On election night, it appeared that Republican Luana Stoltenberg had won the race by just 36 votes against Democrat Craig Cooper in the race for Iowa House District 81. The Iowa Secretary of State's website reports, as of Friday afternoon, that Cooper is leading by just...
