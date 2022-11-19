ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

ourquadcities.com

Geneseo Track and Field star Annie Wirth to attend Iowa

SIGNING DAY AT GENESEO HIGH SCHOOL THIS MORNING… AND IT WAS A VERY IMPRESSIVE ONE AS ANNIE WIRTH IS GOING TO IOWA FOR TRACK. ANNIE WIRTH HAS QUITE THE RESUME ATGENESEO HIGH SCHOOL.. SHE HAS COMPETED AT 8 EVENTS AT STATE AND SHE HAS WON A MEDAL IN ALL...
GENESEO, IL
247Sports

Iowa Football: Hawkeyes opens as favorites over Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their final regular season game of the year against Nebraska. Iowa will clinch the Big Ten West with a victory over the Cornhuskers, who the Hawkeyes have beaten in seven straight meetings. According to Caesars Sportsbook, the Hawkeyes have...
LINCOLN, NE
KWQC

Geneseo, Knoxville earn early season victories

Look for a sunny Sunday ahead, with some slightly milder temperatures by afternoon. The 2022 state title is a moment the West Central football program won’t forget anytime soon. Cold Sunday. Updated: 24 hours ago. Cold Sunday.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Geneseo, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

GENESEO, IL
hawkeyesports.com

2 Hawkeyes Win Titles at Lindenwood Open

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Two University of Iowa freshmen – Jace Rhodes and Joel Jesuroga – claimed black bracket (freshman division) titles on Saturday at the Lindenwood Open at the Robert F. Hyland Arena. Two additional Hawkeye freshmen — Kolby Franklin and Gage Marty – tallied third-place...
IOWA CITY, IA
hawkeyesports.com

MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha

OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
IOWA CITY, IA
KSN News

K-State and Iowa unite over Ava Jones

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Before the Kansas State women upset No. 4 Iowa in an exciting game of basketball Thursday night, the two teams united on one topic — Ava Jones of Nickerson. During the pregame warmup, athletes on both teams wore shirts that said, “We believe in Ava Jones.” Both teams also shared photos […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids are asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Police said Maleah Madley was last seen at Taft Middle School at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17. Police said she is described as a white, female 5′1″ tall and 145 pounds. Police...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Augustana senior named 2022 student laureate

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Augustana College senior William "Nishal" Weems of Carpentersville, Ill., was named a student laureate of The Lincoln Academy of Illinois on Friday. Lincoln Academy awards the Abraham Lincoln Civic Engagement Award annually to a senior from each of the state's four-year colleges and universities and one student from the community colleges in Illinois.
CARPENTERSVILLE, IL
WQAD

Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year. There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
DAVENPORT, IA

