WIFR
Snow has drifted away with the cold here to stay, but for how long?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The past couple days we experienced some serious snow fall, and even a little late this morning but it seems as the snow has drifted away leaving blistering temperatures behind. Our high in Rockford today was 28 and with some gusty west northwest winds up to...
starvedrock.media
Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday
It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
MyStateline.com
Cold start to Sunday morning, warmth coming soon
It’s been a very cold morning… So cold, in fact, that this is the coldest Rockford has been since March 12th. That was 253 days ago. We hit an overnight low of 8 degrees that night. We were not quite that cold this morning, but we did make it down to 11° overnight.
WQAD
West Central wins 8-Man Championship
MONMOUTH, Ill. — West Central wins their first State Championship in Football, beating Amboy 44-36. The Heat finish a perfect 13-0. Kaiden Droste would lead the charge scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. He also had an interception for a score.
Tommy’s Express Car Wash taking shape in Loves Park, expected to open in December
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The unique car wash that’s coming to Loves Park is starting to take shape. Tommy’s Express Car Wash is currently under construction at 6803 Forest Hills Road. When it opens it will be one of more than 100 Tommy’s car washes nationwide. According to the Tommy’s Express website, the new […]
fox32chicago.com
Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure
CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
Kitchen fire leaves three DeKalb residents without a home
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A cooking accident is being blamed for a house fire in DeKalb Saturday night. Firefighters responded to an apartment on W. Taylor Street around 6:15 p.m. Crews found heavy smoke inside the unit and a fire in the kitchen. While they were able to put the blaze out quickly, the apartment […]
Super Popular Small Town Illinois Baker turned Covid into a Booming Pie Business
Thanksgiving is one of the best times of the year to order and pie, and now you can order one from a woman who's life has changed completely thanks to pie. One of our favorite segments on Good Day Stateline is 'Stateline's Best.'. Each month we pick a different food...
Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
CherryVale Mall lockdown Thursday was a planned event, police say
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — CherryVale Mall was placed on lockdown at 12 p.m. on Thursday, but police say it was a planned event. Cherry Valley Police Chief Roy Bethage said the lockdown was part of a “planned, but unannounced” drill conducted by police. The mall has been the scene of several security incidents and shootings […]
WQAD
Signed, sealed and ready to be delivered | Annie Wirth signs with the Iowa Hawkeyes
The Geneseo athlete is mixing black and gold with green and white. She'll be joining the track team when she heads to college.
977wmoi.com
West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship
Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
Lena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
fox32chicago.com
Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland
AURORA, Ill. - The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland. "We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who...
walls102.com
Harvest wraps up positively, grain movement a concern
UNDATED – Harvest in LaSalle County is coming to a close on a positive note, but now the concern is getting grain exported. Farm Bureau President David Isermann says harvest this year is one of the better seasons the area has seen in quite a while. Soybeans are about...
Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.
Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL
Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
