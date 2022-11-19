ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amboy, IL

starvedrock.media

Fire damages Hennepin restaurant Sunday

It's firemen that sometimes call for help . Hennepin Chief Neil Buffington was returning to town about noon Sunday when he saw something suspicious. Buffington checked the back of Country Stop Restaurant on old Highway 26. That was a good move as he found some siding on fire. With help...
HENNEPIN, IL
MyStateline.com

Cold start to Sunday morning, warmth coming soon

It’s been a very cold morning… So cold, in fact, that this is the coldest Rockford has been since March 12th. That was 253 days ago. We hit an overnight low of 8 degrees that night. We were not quite that cold this morning, but we did make it down to 11° overnight.
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

West Central wins 8-Man Championship

MONMOUTH, Ill. — West Central wins their first State Championship in Football, beating Amboy 44-36. The Heat finish a perfect 13-0. Kaiden Droste would lead the charge scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter. He also had an interception for a score.
AMBOY, IL
fox32chicago.com

Car vs. semi crash in Aurora causes road closure

CHICAGO - A semi and a car collided in Aurora Friday morning leaving one road closed and a few people injured, police say. Aurora police tweeted that North Eola Road was shut down between Ferry Road and Butterfield Road after a crash involving a semi and a car around 7 a.m.
AURORA, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Downtown Freeport left without power after contractor damages transformer

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Several blocks in downtown Freeport were left without power on Thursday after a ComED subcontractor damaged a transformer during scheduled maintenance. Downtown businesses and traffic signals were left without power after the incident, which happened at 2:40 p.m., officials said. In a release, the City said ComEd is working to rectify […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford store doings its part to eliminate waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A stateline store is doing its part to reduce and eliminate single use plastic. “Earth,” a zero-waste store located of Rockford’s Jefferson Street, had its grand opening on Saturday. Everything they sell is natural, eco-friendly, compostable or biodegradable. The owner said that it is part of a movement. “The more I […]
ROCKFORD, IL
977wmoi.com

West Central Outlasts Amboy, Captures First I8FA State Football Championship

Story by Prairie Communications Intern, Kadin Rogers. In front of a packed April Zorn Memorial Stadium at the campus of Monmouth College, the West Central Heat took on the Clippers of the Amboy/LaMoille/Ohio high school coop. Fresh off a dramatic last second win at Polo on the back of a Kaiden Droste 26 yard touchdown run, West Central battled with the 4 seeded Clippers all night long, but won the back and fourth, outlasting Amboy 44-36 and completing their season with a perfect 13-0 record.
AMBOY, IL
High School Football PRO

Lena, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORRESTON, IL
walls102.com

Harvest wraps up positively, grain movement a concern

UNDATED – Harvest in LaSalle County is coming to a close on a positive note, but now the concern is getting grain exported. Farm Bureau President David Isermann says harvest this year is one of the better seasons the area has seen in quite a while. Soybeans are about...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Roads Get Icy. Drivers Jump on Social To Blame Road Crews.

Many drivers were caught off guard as wet roads turned to ice on Thursday evening (11/17) throughout the Stateline area when temperatures dipped below freezing. Dozens of vehicles reportedly slid off into ditches and roads throughout the evening were treacherous with posts saying that IL-76 was a "sheet of ice" and that all of Beloit area roads were unsafe.
BELVIDERE, IL
ourquadcities.com

3-car crash in East Moline

Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
EAST MOLINE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23 Winnebago County children get their adoptions finalized

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — November is “Adoption Awareness Month,” and Saturday marked the 18th Annual “National Adoption Day Celebration.” Families gathered at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center as 23 children got their adoptions finalized. “I have waited four years for my little girl, and today was our day,” said adoptive parent Chris Lannon. Lannon […]
ROCKFORD, IL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Plainfield, IL

Considered the oldest community in Will County in Illinois, Plainfield is a village located 28 miles southwest of the Chicago suburb. Established in 1834, the town was initially named Walkers’ Grove until it was included on a map and was named Plainfield in 1841. The Potawatomi Native Americans lived...
PLAINFIELD, IL

