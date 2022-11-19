Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.

