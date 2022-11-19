Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
Former WWE Female Superstar Makes History
Former WWE female superstar Kairi Sane has made history. Now going by KAIRI, she became the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over when she defeated Mayu Iwatani in the main event. The finish saw KAIRI hit Iwatani with a spinning backfist and then go...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Dragged For Sharing Photo Of Girlfriend & Breaking Kayfabe On Social Media
Dominik Mysterio recently joined forces with The Judgment Day and turned his back on his father, Rey Mysterio. The 25-year-old’s conversion to the evil side was significantly influenced by Rhea Ripley. Dominik Mysterio was recently admonished by former WWE head writer Vince Russo for breaking kayfabe on social media.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Possibly Wrestling Last Match Soon
Anything can happen in WWE, and it looks like a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is set to return to the ring in a few weeks. Jamie Noble recently took to Twitter to confirm that he will be competing at the upcoming WWE event in Charleston, WV on December 11. However, Noble also noted that it could possibly be his last match when he posted the following:
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Star Changes Their Look
It’s always good to switch things up in the world of professional wrestling and it looks like one WWE star has changed his look. For some time now Akira Tozawa has been dressing as a ninja, but it looks like he’s done with that as Tozawa faced off against Grayson Waller during the Main Event tapings and he wore gear that was similar to his old look.
itrwrestling.com
“There’s One More Match We Need To Have” – Former WWE Champion Wants One Last Match With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar continues to be one of the most dominant and physically imposing Superstars on the WWE roster. Despite this, there’s at least one rival who is desperate to get back in the ring with The Beast. Bobby Lashley has gone toe-to-toe with Brock Lesnar twice in 2022, and...
tjrwrestling.net
The Rock Names WWE Hall Of Famer As His Wrestling Dream Match
The Rock has made it clear who his pro wrestling dream opponent is during a recent post on social media. During his incredible career as a pro wrestler in WWE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson faced off against some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Star Wrestled Major Title Match With Injury
KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) has revealed that she wrestled her huge title bout at NJPW X STARDOM Historic X-Over with an injury. In the main event of the crossover show, KAIRI faced off against Mayu Iwatani in the finals of the IWGP Women’s Title tournament. KAIRI ultimately defeated Iwatani...
Final Survivor Series WarGames team member to be revealed on WWE SmackDown
The fifth member of Bianca Belair's team will be revealed on Friday's show.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Post-Show Press Conference For Survivor Series
Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022
Sasha Banks is a professional wrestler and actress who is currently signed with WWE as a member of the SmackDown brand. Ever since joining WWE, she has won numerous championships such as NXT Women’s Championship, WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. On top of that, she has also appeared in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian as her first official acting gig outside of WWE. In this article, we will be talking about Sasha Banks’ net worth in 2022.
Kenny Omega makes massive announcement following AEW Full Gear
When Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson, made their return in AEW in a World Trios Championship Match against Death Triangle, fans were over the moon. Finally, after almost three months away from an AEW ring following their suspensions for taking part in the “Brawl Out” with CM Punk and Ace Steel, The Elite were back, looked like a million bucks, and even had a new theme song, “Carry on my Wayward Son” to accompany them down to the ring.
itrwrestling.com
Becky Lynch Names Surprisingly Simple Wrestling Move As Her Favourite
Becky Lynch is not only one of the biggest stars in WWE, but one of the biggest female wrestling stars in the world. While her journey to the top was far from straight forward, once Big Time Becks hit the… big time, there was no stopping her. The Irish...
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Achieves Huge Milestone In AEW After Full Gear
Jon Moxley made his debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He won his first AEW World Title at AEW Revolution back in 2020 and afterwards, he won the title two more times. He also crossed a huge milestone in AEW recently.
Report: WWE's Becky Lynch to return soon, planned for WarGames match
The former WWE Raw & SmackDown Women's Champion could be revealed Friday.
ringsidenews.com
Wheeler Yuta Calls William Regal A Snake After Shocking Betrayal At AEW Full Gear
William Regal’s contributions to the pro wrestling world can never be understated. Lord Regal is considered a genius in the business, but he isn’t someone one can always trust. That was on full display at AEW Full Gear and now Wheeler Yuta reacted to Regal’s betrayal at the event.
