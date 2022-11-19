There’s a lot of big stuff going on right now with the connection between All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and the United Kingdom, including future events and high ratings. On the November 16, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, the promotion announced multiple new cities that they are going to be doing shows in, and London was one of the cities featured on the list. Not only will it be AEW‘s first time in the UK, but it will also be their first time overseas. But that’s not the only thing going on with the AEW x UK connection: They ratings are currently skyrocketing.

