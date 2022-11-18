ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 0

 

WTHR

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WTHR

Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day

INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDTN

VIDEO: Thieves steal vending machine from Indianapolis business

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indy with Kids

Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis

I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach

INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network patients may find themselves getting targeted ads from Facebook and Google that mention their medical conditions after the health network discovered that a data breach may have led to certain patient information being transmitted to web tracking technology vendors. Community Health Network stated there is no indication that sensitive information […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Newfields once again lighting up the night throughout winter

Newfields’ sixth annual outdoor holiday experience Winterlights returns this month with specialty food, drinks and more than 1 million twinkling lights. The outdoor, family-friendly walking experience through The Garden at Newfields — located at 4000 N. Michigan Road — will run from Nov. 20, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed snacks and drinks as they walk through several light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone, according to a news release.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Volunteers fight crime by handing out food

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of Thanksgiving dinners to neighbors this weekend. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

