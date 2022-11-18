Newfields’ sixth annual outdoor holiday experience Winterlights returns this month with specialty food, drinks and more than 1 million twinkling lights. The outdoor, family-friendly walking experience through The Garden at Newfields — located at 4000 N. Michigan Road — will run from Nov. 20, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed snacks and drinks as they walk through several light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone, according to a news release.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO