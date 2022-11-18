Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Powerball ticket bought in Indiana worth $2 million set to expire
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A winning Powerball ticket bought in June at an Indiana gas station is set to expire. The ticket, worth $2 million, was purchased at a McClure Oil store located in Russiaville for the June 18, 2022 drawing. The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30...
Indianapolis Recorder
Patient advocacy group wants Elevance Health to overturn health insurance claims denials
Dozens of patients and health care advocates protested by Elevance Health’s headquarters in Indianapolis on Nov. 14 to demand the health insurance giant stop denying insurance claims and be more transparent about its processes. Protesters carried signs that read “No deaths for insurance greed” and “Who are you to...
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
WTHR
WTHR
Renters face double the rent or buyout | 'I was really hurt'
Tonight residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated. They say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal.
Free IndyGo rides on Thanksgiving Day
INDIANAPOLIS — IndyGo riders will get to travel for free on Thanksgiving Day. The free rides will be for IndyGo's fixed routes and the IndyGo Access service, which was formerly known as Open Door. As far as the schedule on Thanksgiving, the buses will run their normal times and...
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekend
A major discount retail chain is opening another store location in Indiana this weekend which will be perfect for those who are looking to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Read on to learn more.
VIDEO: Thieves steal vending machine from Indianapolis business
INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Thieves struck at a south side business early Monday morning, stealing a candy vending machine worth thousands of dollars. Ring video provided by the business, which is located on Madison Avenue north of County Line Road, showed two men tipping over the machine and putting it in the bed of a pickup […]
Why is there an amoxicillin shortage?
A drug commonly used to treat a variety of bacterial infections is in short supply. Parents in Central Indiana say they are feeling the strain.
Where You Can Eat in an Igloo in Indianapolis
I love sitting outdoors while enjoying a meal, but living in Indiana sometimes makes that very difficult. Several Indianapolis-area establishments have a perfect solution—Igloos!. What You Need to Know about Eating in an Igloos. Igloos are the perfect way to enjoy a clear winter night while eating some of...
Community Health Network notifies patients of data breach
INDIANAPOLIS — Community Health Network patients may find themselves getting targeted ads from Facebook and Google that mention their medical conditions after the health network discovered that a data breach may have led to certain patient information being transmitted to web tracking technology vendors. Community Health Network stated there is no indication that sensitive information […]
Thanksgiving carryout meals available throughout central Indiana
Looking for a hot meal for yourself and family on Thanksgiving without the hassle of cooking is becoming easier by the year.
Don’t Miss The Drive-Thru Light Spectacular at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis
Coming back for the 2022 holiday season on November 18th, is a light show like no other, with the convivence of it being a drive-thru attraction. No need to leave the warmth and comfort of your vehicle to have some memorable Christmas entertainment. Come to the Ruoff Music Center for some holiday cheer!
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
Indianapolis Recorder
Newfields once again lighting up the night throughout winter
Newfields’ sixth annual outdoor holiday experience Winterlights returns this month with specialty food, drinks and more than 1 million twinkling lights. The outdoor, family-friendly walking experience through The Garden at Newfields — located at 4000 N. Michigan Road — will run from Nov. 20, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed snacks and drinks as they walk through several light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone, according to a news release.
WISH-TV
Docs: Noblesville man shot driver, said ‘that is what happens when you brake check people’
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Noblesville man has been arrested and charged after shooting a driver on his way to Meijer, court documents say. Trevor Dahl, 24, is charged with one count of attempted murder, one count of aggravated battery, one count of intimidation, one count of criminal recklessness, and one count of pointing a firearm.
5 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
Volunteers fight crime by handing out food
INDIANAPOLIS — Seven times in the last month, IMPD homicide detectives have launched investigations into eastside murders committed in the area in and around the Martindale Brightwood communities. On Sunday, LaShauna Triplett of MLT Outreach Center rallied Warren Central High School football players to hand out the makings of Thanksgiving dinners to neighbors this weekend. […]
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
