Related
WHAS 11
Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana's James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton's 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State's Michael Fletcher...
WHAS 11
Kentucky middle schooler overcomes odds
Josiah Jones says when he's on the basketball court, he's just one of the teammates. This is despite the fact that he was born with no legs.
WHAS 11
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
