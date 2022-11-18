ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana rallies for a 39-31 victory over Michigan St. in 2OT

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Shaun Shivers ran for 115 yards and two touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in double overtime, to lift Indiana to a 39-31 come-from-behind victory over Michigan State on Saturday. Indiana's James Head Jr. blocked Ben Patton's 28-yard field goal in overtime and Michigan State's Michael Fletcher...
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, with more than 3 feet (about 1 meter) of snow already on the ground in some places by early afternoon. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
