Kim Jong Un's daughter makes first public appearance at new missile launch

Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
US assures that a nuclear strike by North Korea would put «period» to Kim Jong Un’s regime
The U.S. Department of Defense has assured that a possible nuclear attack by North Korea would mean the "end" of the regime of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who has carried out a new launch of two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea.
Ex-South Korean leader to give up dogs given by North Korea's Kim
South Korea's former president, Moon Jae In, said on Monday that he plans to give up a pair of dogs sent as a gift by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018, citing a lack of support from his successor.Nov. 7, 2022.
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at center of South Korean row
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A pair of dogs gifted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2018 are now mired in a South Korean political row, with the country’s former president blaming his conservative successor for a lack of financial support as he gave the animals up.
BBC
North Korea tensions: Why is Kim Jong-un upping the pressure?
Periods of tension with North Korea come and go, but the situation on the Korean peninsula right now is the most volatile it has been in five years and it looks likely to get worse. Over the past month the North has fired a missile over Japan, forcing residents to...
BBC
North Korea's leader Kim reveals his daughter in rare appearance
North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has appeared with his young daughter in public for the first time, confirming long-rumoured reports of her existence. The girl, believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, joined him at an inspection of a major intercontinental ballistic missile launch on Friday. The pair stood hand-in-hand during...
Kim Jong Un's Daughter One of Many Mysteries in Secretive Leader's Family
The young girl is believed to be named Kim Chu-ae, but it's not entirely clear how old the dictator's daughter might be.
North Korea Fires Missiles Toward Sea as US Warns ‘End of Regime'
North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea on Friday in its first ballistic weapons launches in two weeks, as the U.S. military warned the North that the use of nuclear weapons “will result in the end of that regime.”. South Korea’s military detected the two launches...
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
104.1 WIKY
North Korea: U.S. and South Korea air drills terrible mistake
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea said on Thursday that the United States and South Korea have made a very risky and wrong decision by extending air force drills, and that the two countries will come to know what a terrible mistake they have made, the North’s KCNA news agency said.
White House condemns North Korea's latest long-range missile launch
North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic that, Japanese officials said, had enough range to reach the mainland United States. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang has more on the Biden administration's response to Pyongyang's latest missile tests and details on White House's decision to give Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman immunity in a lawsuit over the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
wealthinsidermag.com
North Korea’s Kim reveals daughter at ballistic missile test
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korean leader Kim Jong Un revealed his daughter to the world for the first time on Saturday in striking photos showing the pair hand-in-hand before the launch of the nuclear-armed country’s largest ballistic missile the day before. North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM)...
Kamala Harris, other APEC leaders condemn North Korean missile test
Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders attending the Asian-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit on Friday said a powerful North Korean missile test set off earlier in the day would be met with a strong response.
North Korea fires suspected intercontinental ballistic missile
North Korea launched what appears to be an intercontinental ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday morning, South Korean defense officials said.
wealthinsidermag.com
North Korea’s Kim oversees ICBM test, vows more nuclear weapons
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to counter U.S. nuclear threats with nuclear weapons as he inspected a test of the country’s new intercontinental ballistic missile, state media KCNA said on Saturday. The isolated country tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Friday a...
North Korean ICBM lands 130 miles off coast of Japan
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday morning that splashed down just 130 miles from the coast of Japan, officials in Seoul and Tokyo said.
Comments / 0