Buffalo, NY

Best-performing Colorado stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Colorado last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18. Stocks headquartered in Colorado, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 25 stocks that met the criteria in Colorado were included in the list.
Republican Kiley captures California US House seat

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Republican Kevin Kiley — a state legislator who became a conservative favorite for his relentless criticism of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom — has won a U.S. House seat in northeastern California. Updated tabulations Tuesday showed Kiley had nearly 53% of the votes to defeat Democrat Kermit Jones, a doctor and Navy veteran. Kiley will represent the sprawling 3rd Congressional District that runs from the Sacramento suburbs down the interior spine of the state. During the campaign Kiley argued the state was in turmoil under Democratic rule in Washington and Sacramento, with residents gouged by inflation and made anxious by rising crime.
Oregon’s governor pardons thousands for pot convictions

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden’s pardon applied to those convicted under federal law and thousands convicted in the District of Columbia. Brown is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Oregonians passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use of marijuana in 2014.
