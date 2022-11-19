Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker
Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
MassLive.com
Former Red Sox OF Hunter Renfroe traded from Brewers to Angels
Hunter Renfroe continues to be good business high-mileage moving companies. The former Red Sox outfielder is on the move again. He was dealt from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels, Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported the trade and tweeted:. “The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Hunter Renfroe...
FOX Sports
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee receives right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. The 30-year-old Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs,...
Purple Row
The best moves of the offseason...so far
In the two weeks since the MLB offseason began, the Colorado Rockies’ front office has been busy making moves and shaping the roster for next season. They’ve made some tough decisions on fringe roster players, as you can read more from Evan Lang. Outrighting players, trades, and waiver signings have dominated the Rockies moves thus far. Other moves included signing current players like Tyler Kinley, signings players to either avoid arbitration, such as Dinelson Lamet, or re-signing players from last season in José Ureña. Other than roster changes, the Rockies also made coaching staff changes including hiring a new hitting coach and third base coach.
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are reportedly focusing on the shortstop and catcher position according to Jon Heyman.
