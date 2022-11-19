In the two weeks since the MLB offseason began, the Colorado Rockies’ front office has been busy making moves and shaping the roster for next season. They’ve made some tough decisions on fringe roster players, as you can read more from Evan Lang. Outrighting players, trades, and waiver signings have dominated the Rockies moves thus far. Other moves included signing current players like Tyler Kinley, signings players to either avoid arbitration, such as Dinelson Lamet, or re-signing players from last season in José Ureña. Other than roster changes, the Rockies also made coaching staff changes including hiring a new hitting coach and third base coach.

DENVER, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO