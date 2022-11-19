Read full article on original website
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
ONEXPLAYER mini: New model announced with Intel Pentium Gold 8505, 7-inch display and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM for US$599
One-netbook has introduced another gaming handheld as part of its ONEXPLAYER mini series. Sold simply as the ONEXPLAYER mini, the gaming handheld is a cheaper alternative to the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro that One-netbook sells with the Ryzen 7 6800U. The newer model still features a 7-inch and 1200p display though, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
Vivo X90 Pro+: Premium smartphone launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-inch camera sensor, custom ISP and an exorbitant price tag
A torrent of leaks and teasers revealed pretty much everything there was to know about the Vivo X90 series. The Vivo X90 Pro+, in particular, had a tricked-out spec sheet with some of the best hardware in the industry. While the leaks were mostly accurate about the phone, they left out a not-so-insignificant amount of details, which Vivo explained at length at the phone's Chinese launch event. While it is too early to jump to conclusions, the smartphone has the potential to take on, and likely defeat, behemoths like the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why the Pro model is the better choice
5G Android ARM Google Pixel Review Snippet Smartphone Touchscreen. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google's latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.
Motorola Moto X40 official AnTuTu Benchmark leak boasts of Dimensity 9200-killing performance
Motorola has started teasing the Moto X40 as its next-gen flagship Android smartphone, although it has yet to reveal a final design, launch date or even key specs for the device besides its possession of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Nevertheless, a company spokesperson claims not being able to help but reveal that the X40's new platform beats that of a main rival in terms of AnTuTu scores.
Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives new features with major software update
Huawei has released a new update to the global version of the Watch FIT 2, with the company maintaining units it seels in China on a dedicated development branch. According to Huawei Ailesi, the Watch FIT 2 has received HarmonyOS 2.1.0.177, which is a 275 MB download via the Huawei Health app. As the screenshot below shows, Huawei has appended the HarmonyOS version number with the build number C00M04.
Deal | Sleek Sony Xperia 5 IV smartphone with 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD slot gets rare 20% price cut
The well-made Xperia 5 IV has only been on the market for a few months, but the price of Sony's compact 6.1-inch flagship Android smartphone has already dropped by a noteworthy US$200 at multiple US retailers as part of the ongoing price war for the holiday shopping season. Most beautiful...
YOGA Paper: Lenovo confirms new details about E Ink tablet ahead of release
Lenovo has now confirmed more details about the YOGA Paper, having teased the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, Lenovo showcased most of the YOGA Paper's design and confirmed that it would launch with a 10.3-inch display. However, it left most other details up for speculation.
Huawei Mate 50 Pro impresses with great camera, but does not have 5G
How nice it would be if the Huawei Mate 50 Pro came with Google Services and 5G: Then you would have a great camera smartphone whose bokehs in portraits are adjustable and very accurate thanks to the variable aperture. You could zoom in on distant objects and still get a usable picture, and enjoy the bright and color-accurate OLED screen without PWM.
OPPO Find X6 Pro tipped to become one of the thickest flagship Android smartphones of 2023
OPPO is rumored to drop the variation on its iPhone-mirroring "crate" design for its flagship smartphone rear camera humps for one more like that of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra going forward. Now, it seems that, should this be the case, the 2 devices might share a certain drawback. The 12S...
Affordable Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 could release in Q1 2023 with reduced boost clocks and 65 W TDPs
Details about the non-X Ryzen 7000 processors have been slowly coming out over the past months. We previously reported that a Ryzen 5 7600 had visited SiSoftware Sandra Benchmark revealing possible hardware specifications and performance. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 7700 also paid Geekbench a visit where the chip proved to be 5% behind in single-threaded and 11% slower in multi-threaded workloads vs the Ryzen 7 7700X.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Premium earbuds to land Qualcomm aptX Lossless support
It has not been long since Bose announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but it has already revealed that a new feature will soon be heading to the premium earbuds. Introduced in early September for US$299, Bose bills the QuietComfort Earbuds as offering the 'world's best noise cancellation'. While that claim does not reference the earbuds' audio quality, Bose may soon have reason to brag about the QuietComfort Earbuds II in this regard too.
iQOO 11 tipped to launch in Malaysia as well as China with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and an imaging co-processor
The iQOO 11 is now officially in the race to launch as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered premium Android smartphone. It and its possible 11 Pro sibling can reasonably be expected to do so from China to start off with. However, and somewhat surprisingly, the brand has just started its campaign to this same effect on its official Malaysian Facebook page.
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 concept renders showcase design of global POCO F5 model
Xiaomiui has released concept renders of the Redmi K60, one of several smartphones that Xiaomi is expected to launch under the Redmi K60 banner this year. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these images are based on leaked CAD renders or are composites from earlier leaks. Still, they should give an impression of what is to come from Xiaomi's next flagship Redmi smartphones.
Rumor | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G appears alongside an M14 5G on Geekbench with the same new Exynos processor
The Galaxy A14 might be a particularly eye-catching budget smartphone in 2023: rumor has it that it will launch as a plastic version of the Galaxy S23. However, whereas that upcoming flagship is confirmed to have moved past the use of Exynos processors, the word is that the A series has not.
Beelink unveils Intel Core i7-1260P-powered SEi12 Pro mini PC
Although it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Beelink SEi12 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor is already available for purchase. The prices start at US$599.99 for the barebone version and go up to US$799.99 for the configuration that includes 32 GB of memory and a 500 GB SSD.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti desktop graphics card upgraded with faster GDDR6X memory modules
Despite two Ada Lovelace SKUs being officially on the market, Nvidia still hasn't given up on Ampere. It continues to launch a slew of confusingly-specced graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and the GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Thankfully, some of the changes will affect Nvidia's existing stock. A report from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) says the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will exclusively use GDDR6X memory.
MIUI 14 teased as the most efficient Android-based OS before release
Xiaomi has begun teasing MIUI 14 on Chinese social media. While the company has not made any formal announcement yet, it is allowing executives to discuss the upcoming OS on platforms like Weibo. As the screenshot below shows, Xiaomi is attempting to frame MIUI 14 as the responsive version of its smartphone and tablet OS yet, with company manager Jin Fan going as far as to claim that the update is more streamlined and lightweight than any other Android offshoot.
