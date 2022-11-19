Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 13: Leaker describes new 50 MP camera sensor with OIS and 120 W fast charging for upcoming flagship
Digital Chat Station claims to have learned of more Xiaomi 13 details just a few days after Xiaomi confirmed the smartphone’s reliance on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. With the design of the Xiaomi 13 already known, Digital Chat Station asserts that Xiaomi will equip the device with a 1080p AMOLED display rather than a 1220p one like the Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro.
notebookcheck.net
LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B: 27-inch OLED gaming monitor announced with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate for US$999
LG has expanded its UltraGear gaming monitor series, a few months after presenting the UltraGear 45GR95QE. Like the UltraGear 45GR95QE, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B relies on a 240 Hz OLED panel. However, the UltraGear 27GR95QE-B has a flat display rather than curved and measures 27-inches across, or 26.5-inches to be precise.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER mini: New model announced with Intel Pentium Gold 8505, 7-inch display and 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM for US$599
One-netbook has introduced another gaming handheld as part of its ONEXPLAYER mini series. Sold simply as the ONEXPLAYER mini, the gaming handheld is a cheaper alternative to the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro that One-netbook sells with the Ryzen 7 6800U. The newer model still features a 7-inch and 1200p display though, along with 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of PCIe 3.0 x4 storage.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Sony Xperia 5 III gets a hefty 35% price cut on Amazon
The Snapdragon 888-toting Sony Xperia 5 III can now be purchased on Amazon for just US$645, a full 35% lower than its retail price of US$999. The smartphone packs a Snapdragon 888, 6.1-inch OLED screen, three 12 MP rear cameras, and a 3.5 mm audio jack with a built-in DAC.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto X40 official AnTuTu Benchmark leak boasts of Dimensity 9200-killing performance
Motorola has started teasing the Moto X40 as its next-gen flagship Android smartphone, although it has yet to reveal a final design, launch date or even key specs for the device besides its possession of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Nevertheless, a company spokesperson claims not being able to help but reveal that the X40's new platform beats that of a main rival in terms of AnTuTu scores.
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro: Why the Pro model is the better choice
5G Android ARM Google Pixel Review Snippet Smartphone Touchscreen. Both the Google Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro impressed us in our tests and have a lot in common. Both smartphones use Google's latest high-end SoC, the Tensor G2. However, the Pro has 4 GB more RAM and can use up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Pixel 7 has to make do with 8 GB. In terms of connectivity, both phones are virtually uniform. Both models support 5G Sub6, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC. The Pixel 7 Pro also makes use of an ultra-wideband chip (UWB), which not only ensures that compatible objects are located more precisely, but will also be able to open house doors and cars in the future.
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 Pro+: Premium smartphone launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 1-inch camera sensor, custom ISP and an exorbitant price tag
A torrent of leaks and teasers revealed pretty much everything there was to know about the Vivo X90 series. The Vivo X90 Pro+, in particular, had a tricked-out spec sheet with some of the best hardware in the industry. While the leaks were mostly accurate about the phone, they left out a not-so-insignificant amount of details, which Vivo explained at length at the phone's Chinese launch event. While it is too early to jump to conclusions, the smartphone has the potential to take on, and likely defeat, behemoths like the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra and Xiaomi 13 Ultra.
notebookcheck.net
YOGA Paper: Lenovo confirms new details about E Ink tablet ahead of release
Lenovo has now confirmed more details about the YOGA Paper, having teased the device earlier this month. As we discussed at the time, Lenovo showcased most of the YOGA Paper's design and confirmed that it would launch with a 10.3-inch display. However, it left most other details up for speculation.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO Find X6 Pro tipped to become one of the thickest flagship Android smartphones of 2023
OPPO is rumored to drop the variation on its iPhone-mirroring "crate" design for its flagship smartphone rear camera humps for one more like that of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra going forward. Now, it seems that, should this be the case, the 2 devices might share a certain drawback. The 12S...
notebookcheck.net
Vivo X90 and X90 Pro launch with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, Zeiss-tuned cameras and 120Hz AMOLED displays
Vivo has launched the new and extremely premium X90 Pro+ Android 13 smartphone with the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor today. However, there is also an X90 and an X90 Pro ready to grab attention too with the potentially comparable MediaTek Dimensity 9200 in very similar updated designs.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Watch FIT 2 receives new features with major software update
Huawei has released a new update to the global version of the Watch FIT 2, with the company maintaining units it seels in China on a dedicated development branch. According to Huawei Ailesi, the Watch FIT 2 has received HarmonyOS 2.1.0.177, which is a 275 MB download via the Huawei Health app. As the screenshot below shows, Huawei has appended the HarmonyOS version number with the build number C00M04.
notebookcheck.net
Qualcomm debuts the Snapdragon 782G as a refreshed mid-range mobile device SoC
Qualcomm has unexpectedly dropped an SoC designed for new mid-range smartphones; then again, many of its core specs seem to have been around since 2021. With its Snapdragon X53 5G-capable modem, FastConnect 6700 system for Wi-Fi up to 6E/Bluetooth 5.2 and 6nm process nature, it is a pretty overt refresh of older 7-series CPUs...which may explain why it lacks the new branding.
notebookcheck.net
Oukitel WP21 teased as an incoming dual-display rugged smartphone with a new MediaTek SoC, a large battery and fast charging
Android Business Launch Smartphone Software Touchscreen. Where some smartphones have large circular multi-lensed camera housings and others might have huge speakers, the new Oukitel WP21 has a whole round secondary display. On the other side, it sports a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz resolution. Its IP68/IP69K/MIL-STD-810H-rated...
notebookcheck.net
Affordable Ryzen 9 7900, Ryzen 7 7700, and Ryzen 5 7600 could release in Q1 2023 with reduced boost clocks and 65 W TDPs
Details about the non-X Ryzen 7000 processors have been slowly coming out over the past months. We previously reported that a Ryzen 5 7600 had visited SiSoftware Sandra Benchmark revealing possible hardware specifications and performance. Similarly, the Ryzen 7 7700 also paid Geekbench a visit where the chip proved to be 5% behind in single-threaded and 11% slower in multi-threaded workloads vs the Ryzen 7 7700X.
notebookcheck.net
Moto X40 officially backed to become Motorola's first-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered Android smartphone
Motorola has started to tease the Moto X40 as an upcoming Android flagship smartphone that will upgrade to the latest top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform from Qualcomm. The device - likely to launch as the Edge 40 Pro for the international market - is now backed as an all-round performer thanks to its new silicon with signature profound curves as a primary design cue.
notebookcheck.net
Beelink unveils Intel Core i7-1260P-powered SEi12 Pro mini PC
Although it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Beelink SEi12 Pro with an Intel Core i7-1260P processor is already available for purchase. The prices start at US$599.99 for the barebone version and go up to US$799.99 for the configuration that includes 32 GB of memory and a 500 GB SSD.
notebookcheck.net
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: Premium earbuds to land Qualcomm aptX Lossless support
It has not been long since Bose announced the QuietComfort Earbuds II, but it has already revealed that a new feature will soon be heading to the premium earbuds. Introduced in early September for US$299, Bose bills the QuietComfort Earbuds as offering the 'world's best noise cancellation'. While that claim does not reference the earbuds' audio quality, Bose may soon have reason to brag about the QuietComfort Earbuds II in this regard too.
notebookcheck.net
ONEXPLAYER 2: One-netbook teases new gaming handheld with Nintendo Switch-style detachable controllers
One-netbook has teased another AMD Ryzen 7 6800U-powered gaming handheld, a few weeks after the company started selling the ONEXPLAYER mini Pro without needing people to pre-order the console. Now, One-netbook has announced the ONEXPLAYER 2, a successor to the multiple larger ONEXPLAYER models released in the last few years. While the ONEXPLAYER 2 resembles its predecessor, it has a Nintendo Switch-inspired trick up its sleeve.
notebookcheck.net
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti desktop graphics card upgraded with faster GDDR6X memory modules
Despite two Ada Lovelace SKUs being officially on the market, Nvidia still hasn't given up on Ampere. It continues to launch a slew of confusingly-specced graphics cards, such as the GeForce RTX 3060 8 GB and the GA102-powered GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Thankfully, some of the changes will affect Nvidia's existing stock. A report from MyDrivers (via Videocardz) says the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti will exclusively use GDDR6X memory.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Redmi K60 concept renders showcase design of global POCO F5 model
Xiaomiui has released concept renders of the Redmi K60, one of several smartphones that Xiaomi is expected to launch under the Redmi K60 banner this year. Unfortunately, it is unclear whether these images are based on leaked CAD renders or are composites from earlier leaks. Still, they should give an impression of what is to come from Xiaomi's next flagship Redmi smartphones.
Comments / 0