ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season

After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

The No. 4 Wildcats head to Spokane to face the No. 2 Bulldogs in a early-season showdown. No, 2 Gonzaga came up hot against No. 4 Kentucky as the Bulldogs took an 41-25 halftime lead in the first meeting between the teams in 20 years. Julian Strawther scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the opening half as the Zags dominated in all facets in front of a packed house at the off-campus Spokane Arena.
SPOKANE, WA
NBC Sports

Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury

The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'

The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
SPOKANE, WA
NBC Sports

Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio

One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus. School officials called off a...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
NBC Sports

C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans

The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy