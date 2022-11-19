Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Dubs finally win first road game of season
After seeking a victory on the road for nearly five weeks, the Warriors finally found one Sunday in Houston. Their 127-120 victory over the Rockets at Toyota Center snapped their eight-game road losing streak and puts them one game away from reaching 500. It was by no means a fluid...
A South Carolina freshman threw down a dunk in transition that showcased women's college basketball's evolution
Gamecocks forward Ashlyn Watkins is one of several active NCAA women's basketball players — including Fran Belibi and Ayanna Patterson — who can dunk.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga: Live game updates, college basketball scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
The No. 4 Wildcats head to Spokane to face the No. 2 Bulldogs in a early-season showdown. No, 2 Gonzaga came up hot against No. 4 Kentucky as the Bulldogs took an 41-25 halftime lead in the first meeting between the teams in 20 years. Julian Strawther scored 12 points and pulled down nine rebounds in the opening half as the Zags dominated in all facets in front of a packed house at the off-campus Spokane Arena.
NBC Sports
Reddish blames guarding ‘non-stop moving’ Steph for injury
The aftermath of defending Steph Curry appears to have taken a toll on New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish. Reddish, 23, exited the third quarter of the Warriors’ 111-101 win over the Knicks on Friday night at Chase Center and was listed as out two days later (sore right groin) for New York’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
NBC Sports
Klay: Trip to Fraser's Mexico home in 2020 'changed my life'
The waters of the San Francisco Bay. His loyal bulldog, Rocco. A basketball in his hands. It doesn’t take much to make Warriors star Klay Thompson happy, and that laid-back mindset is one Dub Nation has come to know and love. But it wasn’t until the summer of 2020,...
FOX Sports
No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs take on the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats (3-1) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs play the No. 4 Kentucky Wildcats. Gonzaga went 28-4 overall a season ago while going 16-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 87.2 points per game last season, 13.7 on free throws and 24.6 from deep. Kentucky...
NBC Sports
Wizards’ ‘New Big 3’ finds groove in front of classic trio
One of the most iconic shots in Washington Wizards history was Gilbert Arenas’ game-winner in Chicago vs. the Bulls in Game 5 of the first round of the 2005 playoffs. Perhaps it was poetic, then, that Washington offered a similar sense of drama vs. the Miami Heat on Friday during a reunion of the classic ‘Big 3’ of Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. At one point down by 15, the Wizards stormed back to win by one point in overtime.
Capital One Fan Vote: Who is your pick -- Ohio State or Michigan?
One of the biggest games of the year is set for Saturday. Who do you think will win the Big Ten showdown?
UCLA Men’s Basketball Falls to Baylor in Another Close Finish
The Bruins kept it close from start to finish, but couldn’t slow down the Bears’ shotmaking down the stretch.
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Stanford: How to watch, preview, picks for huge early-season women's basketball matchup
The top two programs in women's college basketball will be playing each other on Sunday afternoon when No. 2 Stanford hosts No. 1 South Carolina. These are the two most recent national champions, and this battle of the titans should help tell the programs more about their strengths and weaknesses early in the season.
ASU women's basketball outlasts New Mexico in overtime
Tyi Skinner knocked in 24 points in 45 minutes and Arizona State women's basketball outlasted New Mexico in overtime Sunday, 83-77, at The Pit in Albuquerque. ASU's Jadan Simmons had several key shots in the game, perhaps none bigger than her layup with 1:41 left, giving the Devils a 79-77 lead.
NBC Sports
Pre-dawn shooting at University of New Mexico kills 1
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A 19-year-old man was killed and a 21-year-old man was wounded in a predawn shooting Saturday at the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque, where police said it was not an active shooting or a threat to others on campus. School officials called off a...
NBC Sports
C's make franchise history in first quarter vs. Pelicans
The Boston Celtics' offense picked up where it left off in Friday night's game vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. New Orleans had no answer for Boston's shooting from beyond the arc. The C's went 10-for-16 from deep in the first 12 minutes, tying the franchise's record for most made 3-pointers in a quarter. The 10 3s also tied for the most by any team in a quarter this season.
NBC Sports
Watch: Ex-Celtic nearly injured in Pacers postgame celebration fail
Aaron Nesmith's third NBA season is off to an eventful start, to say the least. The Celtics' 14th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft is getting more playing time with the Pacers after Boston traded him to Indiana this summer as part of the Malcolm Brogdon deal. Nesmith delivered...
NBC Sports
Sean McDermott: Win was for everyone in Buffalo who helped us get here
As the snow fell on Buffalo over the last few days, there was concern about whether the Bills would be able to get everyone to the team’s plane in time to fly to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Browns. The Bills made it with a little help...
