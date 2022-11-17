ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

disneydining.com

More Disney Closures, Including Some Hotels Have Been Announced Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Disney World is already feeling the impact of Tropical Storm Nicole. The storm, which is expected to become a hurricane in the coming hours, will make landfall in Florida this evening. As a result, the Theme Parks will close early tonight and likely open late tomorrow. That isn’t the only disruption, however. Disney has announced that some resort hotels will be impacted by the storm as well.
FLORIDA STATE
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Daily Mail

Father-of-two who chugged two beers in 30 seconds at Disney food and wine festival is arrested after nearly falling off Skyliner ride and causing a disturbance

A father-of-two was arrested at Disneyland's food and wine festival after chugging two beers and nearly falling off the Skyliner ride. Chase Holderby, 30, of Merritt Island, Florida, was enjoying the festival at Epcot when he reportedly decided to down two beers in a matter of 30 seconds near the American Adventure Pavilion, witnesses claimed in September.
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week

It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
disneyfoodblog.com

All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November

Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com

4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week

It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com

Interacting With the 50th Anniversary Statues Has Changed in Disney World

What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?. If you’re visiting Disney World this season, there are tons of snacks to try, lots of decorations to see, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (if you’ve got your ticket!). But there’s another secret holiday offering you can experience if you’ve got MagicBand+ — some of the 50th Anniversary statues have special holiday greetings!
iheart.com

Disney Raises Ticket Prices For 2nd Time This Year

Once again, Disney World has announced a price hike on tickets, making it the second time in a year. Right now, one-day, one-park tickets are between $109 and $159, depending on demand. Starting December 8th, three out of the four Orlando Disney parks will be more expensive to visit, with...
WDW News Today

Demand for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Crashes, CEO Bob Chapek Responds to Allegations Disney Is ’Too Woke’, Mickey Mouse and Globe Removed from Crossroads of the World, & More: Daily Recap (10/26/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: How To Get a FREE ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir

Okay, so we have to ask — what’s your favorite part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios?. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you might say Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Toy Story fans will probably say Toy Story Land. Those who love old Hollywood just might love everything else about the park. Us? We love the food…and the shopping! So let’s see what’s been happening in Hollywood Studios recently.
disneyfoodblog.com

Does a GAS STATION Do Theme Park Snacks Better Than Disney World? We Tested it Out.

Over the years, we’ve eaten a LOT of Disney World snacks. We’ve had cupcakes with all kinds of flavors, a wide variety of milkshakes, and our fair share of treats that made us scratch our heads. But there are some snacks that we’ve come back to over and over again — things like Disney’s chicken tenders or the classic Mickey premium bars and stuffed pretzels. And if you’re missing those classic treats when you’re away from the parks, there might be a way for you to get your theme park food fix!
disneyfoodblog.com

NEWS: A Popular Ride Is Returning to Disneyland Resort for a Limited Time!

Disney just announced the DATES for 2 festivals that will return to Disneyland in 2023!. The Lunar New Year festival will be from January 20th through February 15th, 2023. And the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will take place from March 3rd through April 25th, 2023. During the Food & Wine Festival, one popular attraction will be returning for a limited time!
CALIFORNIA STATE

