Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Bowl eligibility, senior day were nice, but next game is personal for BYU RB Chris Brooks
PROVO — Chris Brooks was exactly what BYU needed to shake off the malaise of its regular-season home finale and pull away for a 27-point victory over FCS foe Utah Tech. The graduate transfer from Cal had his best game since the season opener in a 52-26 win over the Trailblazers, but Brooks' mind was already turning toward his own personal Big Game next week at Stanford (9 p.m. MST, FS1).
ksl.com
Southern Utah man surrenders in shooting death of woman outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A southern Utah man has been arrested in the shooting death of a Salt Lake woman outside a downtown nightclub over the weekend. Dustin Pedersen, 37, of Kanab, surrendered Monday to the Kane County Sheriff's Office and was arrested for investigation of murder. He is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Olsen, 29, at about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
ksl.com
Larry H. Miller Company acquires majority stake of Utah 'dirty soda' chain
SANDY — Utah's massive Larry H. Miller Company is taking on the state's dirty soda wars, as it aims to grow the concept into other states. The Sandy-based business giant announced Tuesday it has acquired a majority stake in Swig from the private equity firm Savory Fund. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed, though Savory Fund, Swig founder Nicole Tanner and two other partners, will still retain "significant minority stakes" in the company, according to Larry H. Miller Company.
ksl.com
Analysis shows 'sizable' gap in Salt Lake's west side/east side voter turnout
SALT LAKE CITY — Voters on Salt Lake City's west side turned out for the 2022 midterms at a much lower rate than their east-side counterparts. A KSL.com analysis of precinct data showed that the average voter turnout for west-side voting precincts was 50% compared to 69.8% of east-side precincts. Voter turnout for Salt Lake County overall was 64%.
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
ksl.com
Utah mother identified as victim in fatal Salt Lake shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah mother has been identified as the woman who was shot and killed outside a Salt Lake nightclub over the weekend. On Monday, Salt Lake police confirmed that Nichole Olsen, 29, was the victim in a deadly confrontation that happened about 2 a.m. Sunday near 300 S. West Temple.
ksl.com
Police identify man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff
HERRIMAN — Police have identified a man who officers shot and killed in Herriman late Sunday when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Alma Worthington, 38, an active member of the Utah Army National Guard, died after a several-hour standoff at his home, Herriman...
ksl.com
West Valley police looking for possible victim in Sunday night shootout
WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police believe at least one person was shot during a confrontation between two groups in a grocery store parking lot Sunday night. But as of Monday, detectives have been unable to find a victim. About 10:50 p.m. Sunday, multiple shots were heard near...
ksl.com
Student arrested, accused of bringing gun to Salt Lake college campus
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who said he was afraid that a school shooting might happen was arrested after police say he brought his own gun on campus at a private Salt Lake college. On Monday, a 21-year-old man was arrested at Ensign College, 95 N. 300 West,...
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
ksl.com
Police identify man beaten to death in his Tooele apartment
TOOELE — Police have identified a man who they say was beaten to death by his roommate last week. The roommate then went back to bed and was arrested after officers woke him up, officials said. James Stockmoe, 60, of Tooele, was found at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday on...
ksl.com
Millcreek convenience store killing involved rival gangs, charges say
MILLCREEK — Prosecutors say rival gang members — including members of a gang that has been involved in several shootings and homicides in Salt Lake County — were involved in a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Millcreek convenience store earlier this month. Husain Musse,...
ksl.com
Man sentenced to 6 years in prison after attempted kidnapping at gunpoint
OGDEN — An Ogden man will serve at least six years in prison for trying to kidnap a man at gunpoint who was then shot in a struggle over the gun. Juan Carlos Rodriguez, 25, was sentenced Monday to six years to life in prison for aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony. He was ordered to spend one to 15 years in prison in a separate case, involving aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person that stemmed from a January incident.
Comments / 0