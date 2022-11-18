ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated

No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Burst the dam, Defeat Beavers 2-0 to Advance to Third Round

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots scored two late goals in Corvallis to take down the Oregon State Beavers 2-0 and extend their run in the NCAA Tournament. Portland improved to 14-2-3 on the season after the victory and will now play in the third round of the tournament. How...
PORTLAND, OR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment

Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
247Sports

Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era

Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrz.com

LSU beats UAB 41-10

The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
BATON ROUGE, LA
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Host Unbeaten Seattle U Saturday at 5 PM

Portland Pilots (4-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (3-0, 0-0 WAC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) • The Pilots split a road trip with a loss at Kent State (77-65) and win at Air Force (64-51) earlier this week. Portland returns home to host Seattle U on Saturday at 5 p.m.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pellicoro Becomes All-American; Third Highest Finish in Pilot History

Laura Pellicoro executes in Stillwater, Okla. to become an NCAA D1 Cross Country All-American. Throughout the race Pellicoro put herself toward the front of the field. From the first split, she positioned herself within the All-American positions (top-40 overall), at 36th. For the first two-thirds of the race, Pellicoro held her ground while biding her time. Finding herself in 38th with two splits to go, she would pass four and nine people, respectively, to finish 25th overall.
PORTLAND, OR
portlandpilots.com

Pilots Fall in 3-set Sweep to Saint Mary's

MORAGA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell to the Saint Mary's Gaels in three sets (15-25, 14-25, 23-25) Saturday on the road at UCU Pavilion. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-18 overall and 3-14 in WCC action. Charity Bradley finished with eight kills on the day to lead...
PORTLAND, OR
thecutoffnews.com

USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Pelham, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Oak Grove High School basketball team will have a game with Tarrant High School on November 19, 2022, 17:25:00.
OAK GROVE, AL
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

