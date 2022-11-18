Laura Pellicoro executes in Stillwater, Okla. to become an NCAA D1 Cross Country All-American. Throughout the race Pellicoro put herself toward the front of the field. From the first split, she positioned herself within the All-American positions (top-40 overall), at 36th. For the first two-thirds of the race, Pellicoro held her ground while biding her time. Finding herself in 38th with two splits to go, she would pass four and nine people, respectively, to finish 25th overall.

