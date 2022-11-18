Read full article on original website
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Alabama Uses Big Night From Three to Remain Undefeated
No. 18 Alabama extended its undefeated streak to four with a dominant 104-62 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Friday night. Both teams started out relatively well from three-point range, with the Crimson Tide going 12-of-22 in the first half while the Gamecocks went 7-of-14. The gap created by the number of three-pointers made in the half was lessened by Jacksonville State hitting more free throws than Alabama, resulting in the Tide only leading 51-39 at half.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Burst the dam, Defeat Beavers 2-0 to Advance to Third Round
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Portland Pilots scored two late goals in Corvallis to take down the Oregon State Beavers 2-0 and extend their run in the NCAA Tournament. Portland improved to 14-2-3 on the season after the victory and will now play in the third round of the tournament. How...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khalifa Keith, elite RB out of Alabama, announces new SEC commitment
Khalifa Keith, a 2023 Parker High School running back out of Birmingham, Alabama, has committed to Tennessee after previously de-committing from Kentucky. Keith, a 3-star rusher, should only help continue to power the way for a Vols offense that has been practically unstoppable all season long and looks to continue to be a force under head coach Josh Heupel.
Not Dead Yet For CFP: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Alabama 34, Austin Peay 0
The final word on the Crimson Tide's home shutout against Governors and an updated look at its very-real College Football Playoff hopes.
alabamanews.net
AP Top 25 College Football Poll: Alabama Remains No. 8 Heading to Iron Bowl
Alabama remains at No. 8 in the latest AP Top 25 College Football Poll as the Crimson Tide prepares to host unranked Auburn in the Iron Bowl. Top-ranked Georgia received 62 of the 63 first-place votes as the top four teams held their places after playing varying degrees of close games Saturday.
Kiffin To Auburn? Changes In Tuscaloosa? Addressing Rumors From Week 12
Cory Lemer weighs in on the latest rumors from across the college football and recruiting landscape
Alabama Gets 26th Shutout Of Nick Saban Era
Alabama’s 34-0 win over Austin Peay in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday was the Crimson Tide’s 26th shutout in the Nick Saban Era dating from 2007. It was Bama’s second this year following a 55-0 win over Utah State in the season-opener. Fifteen of the shutouts have come against non-conference opponents, 11 against Southeastern Conference competition.
Where Alabama Stands in Polls After Crazy Weekend of College Football
Several top teams struggled Saturday, including South Carolina's upset of Tennessee, so here's where it leaves the Crimson Tide heading into the final week of the regular season.
wbrz.com
LSU beats UAB 41-10
The LSU Tiger football team couldn't ask for more disappointing conditions to start their final home game in Tiger Stadium this season, but at least the offense has provided some spark on a cold and dreary night. LSU leads UAB 34-10 in the second half as Tiger running back Noah...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Host Unbeaten Seattle U Saturday at 5 PM
Portland Pilots (4-1, 0-0 WCC) vs. Seattle U Redhawks (3-0, 0-0 WAC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) • The Pilots split a road trip with a loss at Kent State (77-65) and win at Air Force (64-51) earlier this week. Portland returns home to host Seattle U on Saturday at 5 p.m.
Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama's Victory Over Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide used a balanced attack to secure the team’s ninth win of the season in it final non-conference game of the 2022 regular season.
Bham Now
Legion Field turns 95: Take a look inside Birmingham’s historic stadium [PHOTOS]
95 years ago, the inaugural game at Legion Field was played on November 19, 1927 between Birmingham-Southern College and Howard College (now Samford University). Even though there were no formal celebrations for “The Old Gray Lady” this weekend — she is about to receive the best birthday present a nearly century old stadium can get.
portlandpilots.com
Pellicoro Becomes All-American; Third Highest Finish in Pilot History
Laura Pellicoro executes in Stillwater, Okla. to become an NCAA D1 Cross Country All-American. Throughout the race Pellicoro put herself toward the front of the field. From the first split, she positioned herself within the All-American positions (top-40 overall), at 36th. For the first two-thirds of the race, Pellicoro held her ground while biding her time. Finding herself in 38th with two splits to go, she would pass four and nine people, respectively, to finish 25th overall.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Fall in 3-set Sweep to Saint Mary's
MORAGA, Calif. -- The Portland volleyball team fell to the Saint Mary's Gaels in three sets (15-25, 14-25, 23-25) Saturday on the road at UCU Pavilion. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-18 overall and 3-14 in WCC action. Charity Bradley finished with eight kills on the day to lead...
thecutoffnews.com
USFL Birmingham Stallions and Local Leaders Announce April 15, 2023 Kickoff Game for Season 2
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
Pelham, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Alabama high school football scores; which teams advanced in playoffs?
Here are the Alabama high school football scores from around the state as playoffs continue.
Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
Take a Look at the Cheapest Homes in Tuscaloosa County Alabama
I love the fact that I have family and friends that are into multiple streams of income. Some of which involve flipping homes. Some have scored big or failed miserably but it’s all a risk. And I'm proud of them for taking those risks. If you are looking for...
1 killed in Saturday night Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead Saturday night. According to BPD, officers arrived to the Don L. West Apartments on calls of a person shot around 9:56 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Zevin Patterson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment […]
