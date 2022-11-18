ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Holiday Square lighting scheduled for Sunday

CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper will ring in the winter season on Sunday with its annual Holiday Square lighting at Healing Park on Conwell. Festivities will begin around 4 p.m. with the start of the countdown to the lighting. At roughly 4:45, cookies and cocoa will be served, and Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive to meet with children.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Fort Caspar hosting ‘Candlelight Christmas at the Fort’ with food drive to help hungry families

CASPER, Wyo. — Fort Caspar Museum is inviting the community to its 5:30–8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 “Candlelight Christmas at the Fort.”. “We’ve had to hold our event virtually for the past two years, so we are thrilled to welcome the public back to the Fort,” Rick Young, Fort Caspar Museum manager, said. “All are invited to this free event where they will experience a 19th century Christmas on the western frontier.”
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Coats for Kids: Kiwanis Club of Casper Giving Away Coats and Other Winter Gear on Saturday

The Kiwanis Club of Casper is giving away free coats and other winter clothing to children in need on Saturday, November 19. That's according to a Facebook post from the Kiwanis Club, who wrote that they will be giving away these winter clothing items from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Hope Center, located at 441 South Center Street, in the cafeteria.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Casper resident opening photography business, to celebrate grand opening Nov. 27

CASPER, Wyo. — Over the years, Casper resident T.J. Vernon has been to many exotic locales, from the jungles of South America to the plains of Africa and the mountains of Nepal. On every trip, he’s traveled with camera in hand, motivated by a passion and skill for wildlife photography. Now, he’s decided to share that passion with others, and is opening his own wildlife photography business.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Sunny skies, warmer temperatures in store for Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Temperatures are expected to climb into the 40s today and every day this week, treating Casper residents to some marginally warmer weather. Today, Casper’s high temperature will be 40 degrees, with a low of around 23. High southwestward winds are expected to have gusts upwards of 30 mph.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (11/14/22–11/20/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

New facts revealed from Mills apartment fire

MILLS, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - It’s been eight months since a massive fire broke out at an apartment complex in Mills. Back in March, fire departments from both Mills and Casper responded to a third floor apartment fire. Luckily, the building was still under construction and no tenants had moved in yet. With a storm approaching, some builders laid wooden doors in a hallway to keep them dry. And Mills Fire Chief Wil Gay says that’s when things went wrong.
MILLS, WY
capcity.news

AMBER Alert issued Thursday for black pickup truck with Wyoming plates

CASPER, Wyo. — An AMBER Alert, activated in the most serious child abduction cases, has been issued Thursday afternoon in Wyoming. The alert says to be on the lookout for a black four-door 2014 pickup bearing plates 1-36929. The truck has a lift kit and Star Wars stick figures in the back.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Woman Competing in ‘FabOver40′ New Beauty Contest

One of Casper's own is currently in second place in New Beauty Magazine's FabOver40 contest. Katrina Lorenzen is a Jackson Hole, Wyoming-native that has been a Casper resident for the better part of thirty years. I had the chance to speak to her about her reasons for entering the contest. She stated:
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy