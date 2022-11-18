ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Scarlet Nation

Coach Search: Do Huskers need coach to unite fan base?

It has been more than 70 days since Nebraska fired Scott Frost and began its search for a new coach. Everyone is restless and exhausted, but we are all approaching the finish line. Until that day arrives, Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith will be debating hot topics around...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Coach Search: Top priorities for next Huskers coach

It has been more than 70 days since Nebraska fired Scott Frost and began its search for a new coach. Everyone is restless and exhausted, but we are all approaching the finish line. Until that day arrives, Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Greg Smith will be debating hot topics around...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Iowa preview: Here's what to know as NU heads to Iowa City

Steve Marik is a staff writer covering football and men's basketball for Inside Nebraska. After covering prep sports for seven years, he made the transition to college and hasn't looked back. It's Iowa week.Husker fans don't like Iowa fans. Iowa fans don't like Husker fans. They make fun of each...
IOWA CITY, IA
Scarlet Nation

Ferentz updates injuries, talks Nebraska

Welcome, everyone. Appreciate you being here as always. A couple words about Minnesota and then we'll move on. As I said Saturday, thrilled to get the victory. Great to be able to bring Floyd back with us. That's always a good thing. It got down to us playing good football...
LINCOLN, NE
Scarlet Nation

Tailback Isaac Guerendo shining in the twilight of his Badgers career

MADISON - With just 3:11 left on the clock, Wisconsin had the football, trailing by five to Nebraska. On the line? Bowl eligibility, an eight-game win streak over the Cornhuskers, and the Freedom Trophy. “My message was, we have great field position. It was right at the 50,” quarterback Graham...
MADISON, WI
Scarlet Nation

GAME PREVIEW: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 10 Creighton (Maui Invitational)

Starting off the Maui Invitational 2-0, No. 14 Arizona will shift its focus on No. 10 Creighton in a battle of two undefeated teams. With the Wildcats beating San Diego State to earn their place in the Maui Invitational finals where they will look to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 with head coach Tommy Lloyd looking to obtain his third title in the tournament as a coach with his first two coming in 2009 and 2018 respectively as an assistant coach with Gonzaga.
OMAHA, NE

